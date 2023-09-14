MHFA issues RFP

A request for proposal seeking managers of private infrastructure funds has been issued by investment consultant Meketa on behalf of the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency Retirement System.

Name: Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency Retirement System

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $229 million

Allocation to Infrastructure: 8%

The RFP seeks proposals from managers of open-end private infrastructure commingled funds with a focus on the large-cap market segment, defined by a fund size of greater than $15 billion and an average asset size of greater than $1 billion. Experience with managing global diversified strategies is specified with public equity, sector-specific strategies and fund of funds not being considered.

The MHFA intends to commit $15 million to 20 million with a deadline of 12pm EST on 2 October 2023 for proposals.

