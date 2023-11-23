Mitigating the impacts of Basel III on private infra investment

Later this month at COP28, global leaders will converge to discuss and plan transformative climate actions. The eyes of the entire world will be trained towards the UAE, acting as a further incentive for leaders and experts to find opportunities and alignments that will lead to collaborative action.

But what about the less headline-worthy solutions – the ones that are harder to explain and even harder to get done? Bureaucratic changes are rarely exciting, but they are often necessary. With so many pressing issues requiring attention to avert a climate crisis, we shouldn’t ignore or delay making changes that we know will make a difference simply because they won’t make headlines. One area where we should act is on regulatory changes that could increase private capital availability to support infrastructure development in emerging markets.

Investing in infrastructure is more important now than ever. With 79 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions related to infrastructure and 92 percent of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals achievable through infrastructure investment, infrastructure has a vital role to play in reaching climate targets. However, by the estimates of the Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub), there is a $3 trillion per annum gap between infrastructure investment and needs. This gap is most acute in emerging markets and developing countries that can least afford the infrastructure needed to transition to sustainable, inclusive and resilient economies. Amid high inflation, geopolitical crises and economic uncertainty, governments simply cannot fund the shortfall on their own. To close the infrastructure investment gap, the public and private sectors must work together.

One of the major hurdles that inhibits private investment in infrastructure is a misalignment with banking regulations. As the GI Hub’s Infrastructure Monitor shows, the amount of available private infrastructure capital has more than quadrupled over the last 10 years, and infrastructure continues to offer less risk and higher returns than many other asset classes, making it highly attractive, particularly to long-term investors.

However, the latest Basel III reforms reduce the attractiveness of infrastructure investments for the banking sector, where risk weights applied to project finance loans are significantly higher than those in historical infrastructure project risk profiles. As a result, we are seeing banks withdrawing from infrastructure projects. We expect to see this pattern grow in the coming years, which is concerning because banks play a leading role in financing private investments and transaction development in infrastructure – and they finance the majority of greenfield infrastructure projects. As the banking sector retreats, so too does the private sector’s willingness to invest in infrastructure at a time when the need is most acute, particularly for emerging and developing economies that are facing climate-related challenges. The rapid inflation and interest rate hikes are increasing financing costs while banks loans, the lower financing cost option, are also becoming less accessible for private sector.

Urgent reforms to regulatory capital charges are needed to allow and incentivise banks to finance more private investment in infrastructure. A key focus of the GI Hub’s work is to align regulatory capital requirements for infrastructure to infrastructure’s historical risk profile. The Basel framework does not recognise infrastructure as a distinct asset class, which means that regulation applied to infrastructure loans does not align with infrastructure’s unique risk sensitivities. Our risk assessments indicate there is scope to reduce regulatory capital charges by 60 percent if historical data are used to define risk weights.

To help the banking and finance sectors propose changes to financial regulations, we have brought together an Advisory Council from the banking and broader finance sectors to advise on this issue. The Council is working on potential solutions to advance reforms to financial regulations that recognise the risk sensitivities of infrastructure as a discrete asset class in the Basel III framework and create a prudent regulatory environment for infrastructure investment that supports stability within the global financial system while also being conducive to private investment.

After extensive analysis, direct consultations and Council discussion, we presented our recommendations to regulators and stakeholders at the Paris Summit for a New Financing Pact in June. It was agreed the initiative will prioritise policy actions to address regulatory barriers in using credit-risk mitigation instruments to close infrastructure deficits, in view of public sector’s willingness to scale up de-risking approaches to support private infrastructure investments. The Council is now also focused on strengthening the regulatory recognition of credit risk mitigation instruments to support bank lending and lowering capital charges for the infrastructure asset class.

We will continue to advance this work with the Financial Stability Board, the Bank for International Settlements and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to find a suitable solution. Without a fix to this regulatory hurdle, these global blockages will continue to limit private sector participation in building climate resilient infrastructure in the markets that need the most support in the fight against climate change.

—

Marie Lam-Frendo is the chief executive of the Global Infrastructure Hub since January 2019. Prior to joining the GI Hub, she was the head of Asia-Pacific for Acuity, the advisory services business of the SNCL group.