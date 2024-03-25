Nearly 30 months post-IIJA, the US PPP market remains stunted

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
There has been a definite uptick in the amount of public money spent on infrastructure projects with private backing. But investors have had to get creative to access that capital.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination