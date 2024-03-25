Trends

Nearly 30 months post-IIJA, the US PPP market remains stunted

There has been a definite uptick in the amount of public money spent on infrastructure projects with private backing. But investors have had to get creative to access that capital.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this