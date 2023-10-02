NextEnergy Capital on why investors are turning to specialist managers

Focused investment strategies have been used across traditional and alternative asset classes and should also be applied to solar infrastructure, believes Shane Swords.

This article is sponsored by NextEnergy Capital

Institutional investors currently face a wide range of challenges and opportunities when selecting their fund managers in all asset classes. The strategy of investing with a specialist manager which has genuine expertise in a particular asset class is a well understood investment thesis in the institutional investment world.

A single sector focus provides investors with unique access to a wealth of experience, expertise and market access that is not achievable from a generalist manager. At NextEnergy Capital, our track record demonstrates that this approach leads to a better investment performance and returns for investors. That approach follows key lessons from Bain & Company’s ‘Bain Beliefs on Strategy’.

1.Trying to be good at everything makes it hard to be great at anything

The focused investment strategy has been widely adopted in institutional investment portfolios across asset classes such as equities, fixed income, private equity and real estate. These same strategies should also be applied to investing in solar infrastructure.

We believe that by backing a specialist manager in the solar sector, investors will still benefit from portfolio diversification while achieving superior returns and, importantly, put their capital to work to directly combat the effects of climate change, lower power prices and increase energy independence. We explore these points in more detail below.

Macro perspective: We have observed an increasing number of institutions looking to invest in the solar asset class specifically in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Why is this important now from a macro perspective?

In North America in particular, there is significant growth in renewable energy investment, including solar, with 141GW of installed capacity expected to grow to 350GW by 2027 and 700GW by 2033, according to a SEIA/Wood Mackenzie Insight Report. As part of this process, the renewable energy industry has also benefitted from greater levels of support from the US government (which often drives the global agenda), with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Clean Energy Investment Bill both committing to a future driven by the energy transition.

Investors are looking for the most effective way to capitalise on a marked change in attitude, from policy makers and the public at large, to the large-scale development of renewable energy assets and the very substantial investment opportunity this represents. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, there is expected to be $7.5 trillion that will be invested into solar globally by 2050.

Increasing demand: The need for clean energy is paramount to a sustainable future and has thankfully come into sharper focus in the political arena. This, coupled with the estimate that global investment in clean energy is expected to rise to $1.7 trillion in 2023 and solar set to eclipse oil production for the first time (according to the IEA), the picture is rosier than at first glance.

Nonetheless, it is crucial that these clean energy assets are developed and managed in a way that not only helps world governments to deliver a successful energy transition, but also with an approach that delivers stable returns for investors. Specialist managers are those best equipped to deal with the increasing levels of demand, both in solar and other renewables subsectors, and we expect the allocation of capital by institutions to continue to reflect this trend.

Specialist differentiators: A specialist manager is likely to have a number of differentiators embedded in its business model compared with a generalist investment management firm, which will help to drive returns for investors and favourable outcomes for developers, partners, employees and other stakeholders.

The first of these differentiators is that of culture and purpose. At NextEnergy Capital, all of our nearly 300 employees are fully committed to pursuing a more sustainable future by leading the transition to clean energy and have been for more than 16 years. This filters through the business at all levels, driven by the leadership team.

2. The highest-performing companies share ‘The Founder’s Mentality’

The second differentiator is that of experience and expertise. These factors are crucial in selecting the most attractive investment opportunities among many in large markets, and ensuring the delivery and implementation of asset and portfolio strategies throughout the investment life cycle. We have invested in some 400 utility-scale solar projects across their lifecycle, have driven technical, operational and financial outperformance delivering superior investor outcomes.

3. Learning is a source of advantage in its own right, especially during times of uncertainty

The third notable differentiator is structure and strategy. A focused market participant develops a strategy and structure to be successful in its chosen activity, compared with a generalist who needs to accommodate a broad variety of assets, technologies and activities. Our strategy and structure is the result of a continuous cycle of learning and improvements from our 17 years’ experience in solar.

4. Focus matters – continuously reinforce the core, expand in adjacencies with a repeatable model and prepare for long-term transformation

Our business model includes distinct business lines focused on development, investment and asset management, meaning we have end-to-end expertise across the entire value chain. Our capabilities are retained in-house so investors can be assured of our commitment to a better outcome for the growth of asset values and therefore returns. Having these dedicated teams in place allows for full commitment to specialised roles but, because all of it is in-house, there is a great deal of knowledge and best practice sharing across the business.

Having teams dedicated to areas like PPA, ESG and construction is unique to the renewables sector, whereas a generalist infrastructure investor cannot muster the same internal expertise, or indeed have the same appetite to significantly invest in what they might consider a niche subsector.

Investors can therefore be confident that specialist managers leave no stone unturned in their quest to deliver value and returns through the successful management and disposal of assets.

The specialist experience generated over this period has allowed us to ensure that all strategies have performed above the initial underwriting case and to develop a thorough understanding of best practice in the solar market. This clear focus also drives us to establish deep industry relationships with suppliers and other partners which, ultimately, allows for constructive collaboration and delivery of returns for investors.

Specialist track record: Our track record demonstrates the nexus between a specialist approach and investor outcomes. The sale of our NextPower II fund in January 2022, for example, resulted in gross IRR of 30.2 percent versus a gross IRR target of 10-12 percent at the fund’s launch. The performance of this fund, and the continued trend in more recent fund vintages, was driven by a dedicated focus on purely solar assets, the ability to add value through the asset lifecycle and a proprietary pipeline, which enabled the swift deployment of investor capital into the very best assets through a tried and tested investment process.

ESG: Finally, a detailed familiarity with ESG considerations in the solar sector is crucial to developing strong relationships with institutional investors, who are coming under increasing pressure from regulators and their other stakeholders to ensure that investments are sustainable. The solar power sector naturally incorporates many elements of ESG but we have established a dedicated and independent ESG team with diverse industry expertise to allow for these important considerations to be fully integrated at every step of the investment process.

As a result, all of our funds are classified as EU SFDR Article 9 and have sustainable investing as a core objective. All of this results in an ESG function that is able to expertly and accurately assess the impact of investment and asset management practices on solar assets specifically, with complete confidence, as well as lead further improvement of ESG considerations in our sector.

Why choose a specialist now?

The solar sector is going through a period of tremendous growth and the resulting exponential increase in fund managers seeking institutional investor backing to invest in the sector. In parallel, increasing competition for assets and interest rates are reducing equity return premia in the market.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the global economy has experienced an energy crisis, soaring inflationary pressures, multiple several interest rate hikes and severe supply chain disruptions. With this backdrop, manager selection to participate in the attractive and high-growth solar infrastructure sector has become more challenging for institutional investors.

A specialist solar investment manager is better-placed to continue implementing a value-add investment strategy in challenging market conditions, for many of the reasons outlined above. A market leader has the relationships, experience and access to secure the most attractive investment opportunities at the right terms and conditions and deploy capital in line with institutional investors’ objectives.

Focus, culture, experience and leadership drive superior investor outcomes, in the solar sector as in other industries. In the solar sector, we have demonstrated our ability to generate superior financial returns for investors based on our singular focus on the solar infrastructure asset class across geographic markets and extensive experience throughout the solar value chain since 2006.

Shane Swords is managing director and global head of investor relations at NextEnergy Capital, a manager exclusively focused on solar energy transition in OECD markets. NextEnergy has been investing in solar infrastructure since 2006 and has raised five institutional funds focused on the sector with AUM totalling around $4 billion. The firm has acquired some 400 utility-scale solar projects across four continents.