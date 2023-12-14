Origin Energy: From green saviour to green failure?

AustralianSuper scuppered Brookfield and EIG’s bid, putting the spotlight on who’s best placed to decarbonise the firm.

The long-running saga surrounding the take-private bid for listed Australian energy generator and retailer Origin Energy concluded last week – and it was not a happy ending for suitors Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners.

The story has been so well-trodden that we will not recount the full series of events here, other than to remind you that Origin’s shareholders ended up rejecting the takeover approach in a vote on 4 December, following weeks of very public discussion about whether the bid undervalued the company or not.

On one side, Brookfield and EIG insisted their bid represented the best option for shareholders and that it would also be the best way to rapidly accelerate the firm’s decarbonisation plans – and by extension Australia’s, since the bidders’ proposal would cut the country’s emissions by 8 percent.

On the other side were a loud minority of shareholders led by AustralianSuper, which held the biggest stake in Origin, increased to around 17 percent by the time of the vote.

With only 25 percent of shareholders needing to vote against the bid for it to fail, and AustralianSuper coming out strongly against it, it was doomed to failure.

Infrastructure Investor understands that AustralianSuper was not alone among institutional shareholders in its view, with others in the market expressing the opinion that Origin would perhaps be better off staying as a listed company. Media reports suggested that Cbus also voted against the Brookfield-EIG bid while Hesta abstained.

A threatened plan B from the bidders – where they would launch a more hostile takeover and split the business up, with Brookfield taking the energy generation assets and the LNG assets remaining as listed rump majority-owned by EIG – has yet to materialise. Most market observers think it is unlikely to eventuate, even though some assumed it would be difficult for Brookfield, especially, to walk away after putting in so much time and effort.

What lessons are there to be learned here?

For one, it is a salient reminder of how tricky take-privates are in general, and in Australia in particular. Australian public markets are notoriously leaky – and while this bid actually remained secret until Origin announced it, it did not take long for the bidders (and Origin) to lose control of the narrative.

That noisy minority of shareholders who felt they would be shortchanged by the bid grew louder as time dragged on.

And it is also a reminder of the increasing power of Australia’s superannuation funds.

Make no mistake: AustralianSuper scuppered this takeover with its opposition. If it had decided to back the bid, it would have passed the shareholder vote with ease.

As it is, Infrastructure Investor understands there were very active discussions about rolling AustralianSuper into the private consortium for some time, but these fell over due to disagreements about the amount of equity the superfund would get in the private business. Once that agreement could not be reached, AustralianSuper stuck to its guns and went all in on keeping Origin public.

It has succeeded in that aim and is now in pole position to help fund Origin’s energy transition as a listed business (assuming no further suitors or a different kind of break-up of the business eventuates).

And that brings us to the A$18.7 billion ($12.5 billion; €11.5 billion) question: will it be easier and better for investors to carry out Origin’s decarbonisation journey as a public or a private company?

This was really seen as the flagship deal for Brookfield’s $15 billion Global Transition Fund – a chance for it to show how it could turn a relatively dirty, coal-burning energy generator into a renewable energy leader. Now it will have to look elsewhere.

The result is that Origin’s public shareholders, with AustralianSuper at the forefront, will have to fund this transition now – and live up to the decarbonisation potential the private suitors have spotlighted – with Origin’s board balancing that with the need to pay dividends and ensure the stock price is not harmed in the process.

It will be a very delicate balancing act. Don’t bet against private capital’s involvement again somewhere down the line.