PATRIZIA: Leading the e-mobility charge

This article is sponsored by PATRIZIA

Electric vehicles are fast becoming mainstream across Europe. In Germany, more than 500,000 EVs hit the road last year, accounting for almost one-fifth of all new car sales. Demand for charging infrastructure is therefore rising rapidly – and investors are jostling to secure the best locations.

In October 2023, PATRIZIA announced plans to invest more than €70 million in a platform that will deploy ultra-fast EV charging stations at supermarkets in Germany. We sat down with Anne Grandin, a director in PATRIZIA’s infrastructure team, along with Martin Schall, the CEO of Numbat – the company that will install and operate the EV charging stations – to discuss the rapidly emerging e-mobility sector.

Why did you decide that the time was right to invest in EV charging?

Anne Grandin: We’ve been monitoring the EV charging sector for a long time and keeping a close eye on a lot of opportunities in the space. Over the last year, it became clear to us that market fundamentals had reached a tipping point and that it was the right time to invest.

EVs are now no longer marginal – and there is a lot of data and evidence underpinning the forecast increase in utilisation rates for charging. Regulatory and political support has also materially increased.

The race to secure the best EV charging locations is taking place right now. In a few years’ time, the most attractive locations will no longer be available, and we will not be able to create as much value. In addition to the timing being right, we also needed to find the right opportunity that fits our strategy.

How does your partnership with Numbat fit into your mid-market strategy?

AG: First, because this investment aligns with some of the key mega-trends such as decarbonisation and digitalisation that underpin all the investment in the infrastructure of tomorrow – in other words, sustainable infrastructure. Second, we are pleased to be partnering with a young company, run by entrepreneurs, and creating value in this way is at the heart of our mid-market strategy.

This is an asset-focused transaction, in which we are creating an investment platform called Corymbia. We are partnering in this with Numbat, who will install and operate 400 ultra-fast charging stations in 200 Tegut supermarkets across Germany. Tegut is a German organic supermarket chain which is part of Migros, the largest retailer in Switzerland.

Corymbia fits into our core-plus strategy. We benefit from a 20-year exclusivity agreement with a strong location partner, which effectively gives us a monopoly over a certain use case, namely Tegut customers who want the convenience of charging their car while shopping.

There is a lot of upside potential in this transaction, particularly because the agreement gives us exclusivity over future locations. And we see a massive opportunity to add value through our active asset management approach. Beyond the Tegut rollout programme, our ambition with Corymbia is to invest in further EV charging rollouts, and more broadly become a provider of smart energy solutions.

How does the charging technology work and how will you deploy it?

Martin Schall: When people drive to the supermarket, they want their car to be fully charged within 20-30 minutes, so that fits perfectly with the dwell and shopping time. But that’s hardly possible with standard high-power chargers because electricity grids usually can’t supply enough power to enable fast charging.

Given this problem, we install and operate a battery buffer system. This allows us to store energy in large batteries with up to 200kWh, then deliver the energy to EVs in the supermarket car park via a high-power charging connection with up to 300kW.

It’s possible to install our battery-buffered high-power chargers more or less anywhere. The grid problems or weak grids are not a concern for us. We can start the planning and installation process within two months and complete it within six months. That compares to around one-to-three years of installation time needed to install traditional high-power charging solutions.

It’s important to stress that this is also a digital business. Our software connects the battery buffers to create a virtual power plant. We can then go to the energy stock exchange and buy and sell energy, which is a way of generating additional revenues.

If you look just at the market for high-power charging, this is a typical infrastructure business with strong market fundamentals and, as an investor, you have good visibility over what’s coming in the future. On the other hand, there is much greater upside potential than with a traditional infrastructure business. At Numbat, we are entrepreneurs, and we’ve proven our ability to develop more and more revenue streams. In the future, it’s absolutely possible that we might have 10 different revenue streams.

What are the financial benefits of the battery buffer?

AG: The straightforward permitting process and speedy installation mean that the greenfield risk is relatively limited. That also means that this business will quickly be cashflow positive – much quicker than what we’ve seen with other ultrafast EV charging opportunities, where the requirement for grid upgrades can sometimes lead to years of permitting process and construction works. The deployment speed is a really important aspect of Numbat’s technology.

In addition, a battery buffer provides much greater control over energy costs. We can recharge the battery at night, or whenever the electricity is cheap. Then, electricity stored in the battery is released when the EV owners need it, which is typically when prices are higher. That helps to protect the margin.

To what extent can the business model be replicated elsewhere in Europe?

AG: We started in Germany because we saw a good opportunity with Numbat, but we are open to replicating this in other European countries. The greenhouse gas reduction quota system that Germany uses to support the development of EV charging infrastructure is quite attractive, but other countries also have schemes that make expensive ultrafast EV charging investments viable. The grid capacity issue is not only a problem in Germany.

We see many opportunities for us to expand – ultimately, we need to install EV charging across our property portfolio, which extends all over Europe and also into APAC. Numbat is looking to scale up beyond Germany and we are keen to support them in their European growth ambitions.

MS: It’s possible to spot attractive markets for the future quite quickly, simply by looking at how the supply of high-power charging capacity compares with demand for EV charging. We speak with huge companies across Europe, and they all have demand for fast EV charging in their locations. So, it’s just a question of how quickly we can adapt our technology to enable us to deploy in new markets. We can replicate the business model all over Europe.

How could the technology evolve in the future to support other uses?

MS: We’re already discussing with many of our partners in different locations how we can take a parallel approach. Most supermarkets, for example, want to have green and cheap energy – and solar is the cheapest form of energy available currently in Germany. So, in the future, we will install solar on supermarket roofs, as well as EV charging in their car

parks.

It’s a very good solution for the supermarkets, because they know that there is demand for the energy coming from customers charging their EVs. The supermarkets themselves can also access the power from the battery buffer when they need it. It really makes sense from an economic point of view, as well as a sustainability point of view, and it helps build a business model where there is not a lot of risk but plenty of upside potential.

AG: The potential to use locally produced solar energy for EV charging is something we really like about the battery-buffered charging technology. It’s one of the most sustainable technologies on the market, particularly as it helps to alleviate pressure on the grid and the lifetime of the batteries can easily be extended.

Numbat has developed a technology which can extend the life of batteries to three cycles. Generating electricity from solar will also help to reduce energy costs. And the business model will bring in a diversified set of revenues. The energy management revenue is one that has significant potential through the use of the batteries as a virtual power plant.

We see Corymbia as becoming a provider of smart energy solutions for local communities. This is not just about EV charging. As well as adding solar rooftops to the offering, we can add further things, building on what we’re doing with smart city infrastructure more broadly. For us, this is about taking a holistic approach and bringing all our capabilities together.