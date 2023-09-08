PODCAST: The changing state of digital infrastructure

Even post-covid, demand for data centres, fibre and towers continues to grow. Palistar’s Omar Jaffrey and Eurazeo’s Laurent Chatelin discuss how current digital infra trends are aiding the transformation to a more connected and sustainable world, and how investors can benefit.

Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora

This episode is sponsored by Palistar Capital and Eurazeo.

The shift to all things digital may have accelerated during the pandemic, but if anyone thought demand for data would return to some semblance of normality afterwards, they were sorely mistaken. Appetite for data centres continues to grow, while fibre and towers are also both benefitting from secular tailwinds.

In this episode of Spotlight, Palistar Capital founder and managing partner Omar Jaffrey and Eurazeo partner and head of infrastructure investment Laurent Chatelin discuss how digital infrastructure has adapted to the modern world, and what more must be done to meet the needs of the next generation and call for sustainability and low carbon.