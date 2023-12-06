Resilience in infrastructure means preparing for the worst

Unless the world keeps to its Paris Agreement pledge and limits rising global temperatures to just 1.5C, many of the world’s largest cities face an existential threat. By mid-century, as many as 800 million people could be affected by rising sea levels, according to the C40 Cities initiative of 96 global cities.

Weather events considered once-in-a-generation are already becoming more commonplace. The big freeze in Texas in 2021 triggered the worst energy infrastructure failure in the state’s history, while droughts across Latin America are becoming regular occurrences, affecting hydroelectricity even before global warming melts the last of the region’s glaciers.

Infrastructure managers can no longer ignore climate change. Combined, there are many factors that LPs and GPs are having to weigh into their investment decisions: future damage to assets, operational disruptions, increased maintenance costs and regulatory requirements, for example.

“A key challenge for infrastructure managers will be around building resilience to the physical risks of climate change and mitigating any potential financial losses,” says Sabine Chalopin, head of ESG, sustainable infrastructure, at private equity and infrastructure firm Denham Capital. “The EDHEC Business School estimates that runaway climate change risk could cause infrastructure investors to lose more than 50 percent of the value of their portfolio by 2050.”

This impact does not just extend to emerging economies. The OECD found that in the event of a major flood in Paris, the infrastructure sector would account for 30-55 percent of direct flood damages, while 35-85 percent of business losses would be caused by disruption to the city’s transportation and electricity supply rather than the flood itself.

Safeguarding the future

Beyond building new climate-resilient infrastructure, retrofitting assets also needs to be considered by policymakers and managers. This covers structural adaptation such as seawalls that protect against rising ocean levels, and using building materials to withstand higher average temperatures. Adaptive management will also be necessary as energy supply and demand fluctuates, impacting maintenance timings and the lifespan of assets.

“Infrastructure investors face legal and liability risks if climate-related issues remain unaddressed,” says Dan Watson, head of sustainability at specialist infrastructure fund manager Amber Infrastructure. As a case in point, the Californian wildfires in 2017 and 2018 led to the bankruptcy of US utility PG&E after the firm accrued billions of dollars in liabilities over alleged equipment failures – one of the first bankruptcies directly tied to climate change.

In July, data revealed by the UN showed that global climate litigation has more than doubled since 2017. Between 2020 and 2023, the number of climate change cases brought to court across the world increased by 40.6 percent, while the total number of jurisdictions represented grew from 39 to 65. This upward trend could result in heavy financial penalties for those failing to weigh and react to climate risk.

Building out climate resilient infrastructure is critical, whether the Paris Agreement targets are met or not. The implications are just too serious to ignore, says Watson. “As global temperatures rise and weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the infrastructure industry faces a landscape characterised by significant challenge, which in turn presents new opportunities focused on addressing critical global issues, including climate change.”