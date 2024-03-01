Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners: Riding the digital revolution

This article is sponsored by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Demand for data centres continues to grow exponentially, now fuelled by a proliferation in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, alongside migration to the cloud. AI’s lower requirements for latency means the data centre market is now opening up to new locations. The scale ambitions of the world’s largest hyperscalers have also reached new highs, thwarted only by challenges involving power supply and interconnection.

Meanwhile, the focus on decarbonising the data centre universe continues unabated. The procurement of renewable energy is just one step on the journey to net zero. Focus is now also turning to Scope 3 emissions, including green construction materials and processes, says Quinbrook’s managing director of North America John Lucas.

Where in the infrastructure market is Quinbrook focused?

Quinbrook’s founders were investing in renewables development for decades before the firm was launched in 2015. Today, Quinbrook continues to specialise in greenfield platform and project building. By managing development risk and growth in the early stages, we are able create new value in the infrastructure space and avoid paying high premiums on M&A transactions. This is also a far less crowded part of the market.

Taking this approach, we have been able to build projects such as Gemini, the largest solar and battery storage project in US history (at time of PPA approval), from the ground up. Similarly, Scout Energy was created out of a handful of wind sites and a few employees. In 2022, we sold it to Brookfield for around $1 billion. Understanding what it takes to develop and grow greenfield assets is what sets Quinbrook apart, and also what differentiates it in the context of the net-zero transition.

How is that approach being applied in the data centre space, and how do you see demand for data centres evolving?

When I joined Quinbrook from Amazon in 2022, everything pointed to strong growth in the data centre market, but what we have seen has exceeded anything that we were anticipating. This increase in demand has been driven in large part by AI and ML applications, alongside the existing growth trajectory of the cloud market. We are hearing from customers that AI and ML applications are causing their capacity needs to grow by over 10 percent or more per quarter, and while rapid growth is not a new phenomenon for the data centre space, the growth that we are seeing as a result of AI and ML is certainly unprecedented.

What are some of the key trends defining the data centre market today?

One of the most significant shifts that we are seeing involves the locations where data centres are being developed. Cloud data centres have stringent requirements when it comes to latency. That has led to dramatic growth in Virginia, in particular, which is the largest data centre market in the world. We have also seen growth in Silicon Valley, Oregon and Ohio.

However, now that AI and ML have become the primary drivers of growth, new locations are being targeted that would not have been considered core data centre markets even two or three years ago. This is because AI model training does not have the same latency requirements as traditional cloud deployment. We are therefore looking at building large campuses in locations that would not have been considered before.

We are also seeing a shift in scale. Not too many years ago, a 20MW or 50MW data centre would have been considered large. Today, we are seeing customers building 200MW to 300MW campuses with the ability to expand up to and beyond 500MW. That is indicative of the increased demand that these customers see coming down the line.

What are some of the challenges involved in scaling data centre assets and how can these be overcome?

Right now, the two biggest constraining factors that we see across the market involve power and interconnection. Rowan has built a pipeline of assets with near-term interconnection and available power supply. This has not happened by accident. It was a very deliberate, power-first, strategic approach that has been developed over an extended period of time. We are now in a position to monetise these new locations.

Interconnection and power supply challenges don’t only affect the data centre markets. It is something that is impacting the entire energy sector in the US. Someone could come in and buy the land directly next to a parcel that we own but may still face delays of five or even 10 years in terms of getting the interconnection and power supply that they need.

And this isn’t a problem that can be solved with money. You can figure out a way to run a data centre with a waterless solution, it just might cost you more. You can also use money to build faster and solve problems around construction, design and engineering. You can obviously use capital to buy appropriate land.

But you can’t get around a lack of power supply and interconnection with dollars. There will be a significant need for capacity over the next 12-36 months, but only limited supply. This is a feature we have observed ever since the pandemic, and it is reaching crunch point in the data centre market. The only way to mitigate this risk is to plan ahead when it comes to power supply, thereby putting yourself ahead of the curve.

What makes the data centre market an attractive investment opportunity?

In the past, data centres were often viewed as a real estate play. Real estate investors would build pipelines of land, optimised for logistics centres, data centres or some other usage. But the problems that data centres are facing today are very much problems that infrastructure players specialise in solving and we have created a team of data centre experts that have built campuses for large hyperscalers over many years. They know the challenges that need to be addressed.

For example, data centres frequently face supply chain issues involving long lead items such as transformers, batteries, concrete and steel. They are having to solve the same development problems that face other large infrastructure projects. The same trends that we saw playing out in solar, wind and other sectors within the energy transition, are playing out in the data centre space today.

Furthermore, there is a clear line of sight when it comes to the value you can add as an infrastructure player in the data centre market. Finally, the fact that we are talking about 200MW and 300MW facilities, means that the scale of the opportunity that now exists dwarfs what was there previously.

How would you describe the exit environment for data centre assets?

We are seeing some significant M&A transactions taking place and make headlines over the last year.

Furthermore, we have seen generalist infrastructure funds making multiple bets on the data centre sector in the US based on the growth they are observing in the space. We therefore believe that Quinbrook and Rowan’s early-stage development strategy is ideally positioned to capitalise on this growing appetite, and we expect to see positive results in the long term.