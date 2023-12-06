Reconsidering nuclear power

The low-carbon energy source may have fallen out of favour, but technological evolution and the urgent need to decarbonise could revive investor appetite.

The outlook for nuclear power has often looked uncertain as public opinion fluctuates and high upfront costs have deterred investors. Germany, for example, phased out its three remaining nuclear power plants in April – after citing its intentions to do so back in 2011 – prompting a mixed public reaction.

Funding for large conventional reactors has struggled to get off the ground in recent years. Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 is a notable exception and the first new nuclear reactor in Western Europe for 15 years.

Could the widening power gap and global race to net zero spark renewed interest in the low-carbon energy source? Advocates point to its low carbon footprint and ability to provide 24-hour consistent power at relatively low cost.

“We are very excited by nuclear’s potential to decarbonise the energy mix and shore up energy security,” says Jason Cheng, chief executive and co-founder of independent private equity fund manager Kerogen Capital and its dedicated energy transition platform CelerateX. “Technological and safety advances, growing global regulatory support and the inherent need for low-carbon baseload indicate significant growth for the sector.”

Cheng points to the emergence of small modular reactors (SMR) as a flexible, low-cost alternative to conventional nuclear reactors. SMRs can generate up to 300MW(e) per unit, and are factory assembled piecemeal before being transported to greenfield or brownfield sites. “The global market for SMRs is expected to reach $72.4 billion by 2033, and we expect SMRs to continue to be the technology of choice as nuclear capacity grows around the world,” says Cheng.

Laying down a blueprint

SMRs might still be in the proof-of-concept stage, but potential applications range from hydrogen production to grid integration and electricity generation. Because of their small size, they can be deployed to locations that would be unfeasible for large conventional reactors. Upfront costs are also lower than traditional nuclear plants.

Today, roughly 80 SMR designs are under development globally. A few have reached preliminary regulatory approvals but only two projects have so far reached the operational stage. Russia’s Akademik Lomonosov floating power unit was grid-connected in December 2019, and reached commercial start-up in May 2020. China’s HTR-PM demonstration SMR was also grid-connected in December 2021 and scheduled to reach full 210MW(e) power capacity in late 2023.

Operational projects help showcase the potential, but the next stage to really kickstart progress is going to be attracting more private sector investment. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that $125 billion in average annual investment will be needed between 2026 and 2030 alone to scale nuclear power and meet global net-zero goals.

In 2022, the world added 8GW of new nuclear capacity, which comprised around 10 percent of global electricity today. While positive, the IEA estimates that annual additions through to 2030 will need to be scaled up by more than four times that to stay on course for decarbonisation targets.

“To reach net zero we will need a much greater focus on low-carbon baseload energy such as geothermal and nuclear,” says Cheng. “Given the limitations on intermittent renewable generation and battery capacity, nuclear and geothermal are two of the only low-carbon technologies that can provide round-the-clock power.”