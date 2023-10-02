Schroders Greencoat: Renewables lead the charge

This article is sponsored by Schroders Greencoat

Barely more than a year since the historic signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the renewables asset class is flying. Billions of dollars have already been pledged in government spending, boosted by an array of new and improved tax credits, while billions more will be needed over the next decade if the US is going to achieve its target of 100 percent domestic clean electricity by 2035.

Coen Weddepohl, managing director at specialist manager Schroders Greencoat, discusses with Infrastructure Investor the key trends driving investment in US renewables today.

How has the renewable energy sector coped with the financial downturn over the past 18 months?

Renewables have been very resilient. The primary reason is that decarbonisation of the US economy is an extremely powerful megatrend and driven by non-cyclical factors.

Renewables have also become cost competitive with fossil fuels and thermal power. This is a major milestone.

Utilities are ultimately looking to offer the lowest cost source of electricity, and wind and solar have become cheaper than the competition. The spike in inflation may have driven up the cost of materials and equipment, but this is an issue affecting not just renewables.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has had an impact too as natural gas is generally the marginal price setter. Power prices are ultimately driven by the gas price and last year that spiked to $9 per million British thermal units. This has made renewables more attractive and helped reduce utility bills.

With an increasing number of extreme weather events and record-breaking heatwaves around the world, how are the US power markets being affected?

Texas is a good place to start because of the impact of Storm Uri in 2021, as well as incredible heatwaves with temperatures in the triple digits Fahrenheit this year. Thermal power plants rely heavily on water for cooling which has put pressure on water supplies. The resulting impact has been baseload from power plants becoming more intermittent. People often talk about renewables being intermittent, but this summer we have seen that with traditional power plants.

If we look at Texas and California, states with the highest penetration of renewables, solar has been able to reduce the average cost of power. That is a huge benefit, not only in price, but also increased grid stability. In Texas, for example, the strong growth of solar power singlehandedly prevented power outages during the heatwaves.

How does the US renewable energy market compare with Europe, and what are some of the key differences?

The Europeans are far ahead of the US relative to renewables build out. If you look at the US power market, the US consumes double the amount of power per person compared to Europe and three and a half times the global average.

One of the main drivers is the preference for single family homes, which make up about 62 percent of the housing stock. Owning your own home really is part of the American dream, but heating and cooling of detached dwellings uses roughly three times more electricity than larger buildings. Even though the US is about half the size of Europe, in terms of inhabitants, it consumes the same amount of power, which makes the country such an attractive investment opportunity.

The other big difference is the interconnectedness of the grid. Europe has been able to work out its grid interconnection since the 1990s, whereas the US still has a convoluted regulatory structure preventing a much-needed grid upgrade. Another quirk of the US grid is that Texas ERCOT, which accounts for 12 percent of total electricity production in the US, is completely isolated from the rest of the country.

That is inefficient because with intermittency you need to be able to shift loads between regions. The current transmission infrastructure was built to bring electrons from where fossil fuels are burned, and the challenge is that solar and wind resources are located in different areas. It is a major bottleneck for the US, which does not have enough long-distance transmission lines, and a tiny network of high-voltage lines the size of Denmark’s, a country 230 times smaller.

There are also multiple levels of regulatory involvement: land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, sometimes by the military, local government, as well as tribal government. Planning in the US is simply more complicated.

Who makes up the bulk of investors in core US renewables?

Infrastructure is relatively new as an asset class in the US. Only 20 percent of US pension funds even have an allocation to infrastructure. The average allocation to infrastructure is 1 percent, compared to 3 percent in Europe and 9 percent in Canada.

What we have seen in the initial buildout of renewables in the US is a similar mix of investors as those that started the programme in Europe. The returns to be had five to 10 years ago were very high, whereas today developer margins have compressed a lot and the makeup of investors is changing.

In the US, the market is new and there is not yet a consistent group of repeat buyers of renewable power plants. The first wave of investors in the US were mostly foreign investors and interestingly a lot of one-time buyers.

You had firms looking to green up their shareholder reports by buying renewable energy assets; their objective was less financial and that led to a suppression of returns. Until around a year ago, you could see unlevered returns in the solar sector of 4.5 percent, which was unsustainable.

The froth in the market has now washed out and we see more rational financial investors with a long-term investment objective. That is good news for the market, and returns are now looking more healthy, helped by higher discount rates.

How would you define the investment opportunity for renewables in the US? Is this changing as wind and solar become more mature?

Typically, investors today are seeking 8-10 percent returns in core infrastructure, and mid-teen returns in value-add. One point of entry is via a platform where you have a core portfolio of operating assets producing cashflows and you use that cashflow to finance a development pipeline.

Platform valuations have become extremely expensive. At Schroders Greencoat, we tend to focus purely on operating assets.

On the development side, there is compression of margins because of inflation, increased competition, as well as supply-chain issues and transmission congestion. That all adds to your risk.

The barriers to entry are not necessarily high in terms of being able to bid on assets, but are high in terms of being able to actually extract value from your investment. That means understanding what price to pay and adding value from active asset management once you acquire those assets.

What are the main risks you see influencing the ability to meet state and government clean energy targets?

Even with the IRA, the amount of money required to achieve net-zero targets by 2050 is enormous. We cannot complain as we are very grateful that the IRA was passed but it will not be enough.

The question long-term is: after 2035, when these incentives taper off, what then? That is a big unknown and meanwhile there are still a lot of chokepoints in the existing infrastructure to resolve in terms of archaic grid systems and, more importantly, regulations.

Supply-chain risk and the availability of domestic products are other factors. If you look at the domestic content requirements in the IRA, there is a bonus if you meet the 40 percent domestic manufacturing threshold. The problem is that the IRA bonus still might not be enough for some projects to overcome the increased capex from shifting supply chains from abroad. That is a temporary bottleneck, though, that over the next decade-plus will be solved as costs come down.

Then there is the presidential election around the corner. Where we feel comfortable is that despite political differences, the fact that the cost of renewables is a cheaper source of power than fossil fuels is beyond debate. We feel pretty confident that following the dollars is a good hedge against any political instability.

Where can investors find the best value?

Brownfield operating assets represent a better risk-adjusted return than buying or investing in development capacity. The main reason is compression of developer margins as well as increased risks around accessing the grid.

The interconnection cost has doubled from 5 percent of total capex to 10 percent. That uncertainty makes operating assets much more attractive.

As we pursue partnerships with utilities, there are opportunities to buy into tier-one locations and it is going to be particularly attractive to own assets for the long-term that already have transmission lines, leases and permits in place.