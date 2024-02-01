Seraya Partners on meeting tomorrow’s demands today

Although traditional infrastructure will continue to be key, the growing importance of digital infrastructure and energy transition has shifted investor focus, says James Chern of Seraya Partners.

Infrastructure assets have long played a pivotal role within many investor portfolios. Roads, bridges, power lines, schools and many other capital-intensive, long-lasting structures are the bedrock of entire societies, often delivering reliable, low-risk returns, even when other investment vehicles may have been experiencing unwanted volatility.

However, even if the infrastructure asset class is designed to endure, it is not immune to change. Digital infrastructure has become increasingly important of late and has demanded to be incorporated into many investment strategies. James Chern, managing partner and chief investment officer at Seraya Partners, considers this shift and what it means for investors and consumers.

It is clear that the nature of infrastructure is evolving. What do you mean by “next-generation” infrastructure?

We define infrastructure as a product of engineering and technology. And because engineering and technology evolves, we view infrastructure as an evolving concept. We do not see infrastructure merely as a financial product that is passive and produces commoditised returns.

The best way to understand next-generation infrastructure is to first understand traditional infrastructure – large blocks of concrete and steel. Examples are conventional power plants, toll roads, airports and bridges, etc. These are mature infrastructure products that are highly regulated, mostly undifferentiated, and often with significant carbon footprint. Most important of all, traditional infrastructure no longer enjoys significant growth or the best investment returns.

Next-generation infrastructure is a product of evolving engineering and technology. It is the infrastructure that is needed by future generations. Technology disrupts or enables traditional infrastructure to generate productivity and efficiency.

Next-generation infrastructure powers our future way of life. It has a low carbon footprint and enjoys strong demand growth. It generally has higher entry barriers than traditional infrastructure and therefore has more attractive returns.

The recent macroeconomic environment has presented challenges for investors. How have they managed these?

In the pre-covid world, returns were created, especially for large investors or funds, in a relatively easy manner because interest rates had remained low for a couple of decades. Simply by refinancing and other forms of financial engineering, it was possible for many investors to achieve target returns.

Then, during the pandemic, there was a lot of demand disruption, even to very core infrastructure that we had all assumed was resilient and bond-like defensible. Airports were shut, there were fewer vehicles on the roads, and fundamental demand for many types of utilities surreptitiously declined. What was thought to be a safe haven of infrastructure assets suddenly suffered.

In the post-covid world, something new has happened. Demand has returned to some extent but there is a new set of challenges, including supply chain problems, geopolitical uncertainties and rising interest rates, all while inflation has increased costs across the board.

In this environment, searching for resilient infrastructure opportunities that generate strong returns and low risks is a new ball game altogether. The old pre-covid strategies that used to work for investors are less relevant today. The world to some extent has fundamentally changed. Now it is a lot harder to achieve the same inflation adjusted target returns as before.

Are you seeing any regional nuances within the global macroeconomic environment? And how can investors make the most of these?

Infrastructure assets have global appeal, of course, but our focus is on the Asian market. In December last year, we closed the largest-ever private equity fund for an Asia-based independent fund manager focusing on next-generation infrastructure and raised $800 million.

We are a new setup, which means we aren’t encumbered with pre-covid legacy portfolios or have multi-layered corporate hierarchies. We are young, fast, nimble and entrepreneurial. Our team have been investing in Asia for more than two decades.

We are often asked why one should invest in Asia, to which there are a couple of responses. First, there are a lot of funds in the US and Europe already, which are very mature markets with intense competition, therefore naturally leading to lower returns.

Asia is a bit behind in infrastructure fund investing which is surprisingly beneficial to investors. There are still fewer than 10 Asia-focused active funds across the continent, which means limited competition and naturally higher returns as a result.

Second, many investors forget that Asia is home to more than 40 countries, represents 40 percent of global GDP, and accounts for 60 percent of global population. It makes sense for investors to diversify their global portfolio to have meaningful exposure to Asia and seek higher non-correlated returns.

For many infrastructure investors, Asia is still a relatively new proposition. Mid-market assets trade at a significant discount compared to the US and Europe, so for reasons relating to pricing and returns, we think Asia is hugely attractive. In the past three years, we invested at less than 10x EBITDA, whereas some of our peers sometimes pay up to two or three times more in other markets.

It is worth remembering, however, that Asia is a huge continent. There are Asian countries that clearly have emerging market risks, such as currency and governance risks, that we would recommend all investors be very careful about, especially in the post-covid world. On the other hand, there are OECD Asia economies such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore that have more in common with the UK or the US in terms of credit quality, borrowing costs and regulations.

Our preference is to look at low-hanging fruit in developed Asia where investment risk is similar to the US and UK, but valuations are meaningfully lower and returns are higher. Selectively, we would also invest in Southeast Asia but with world-class partners and in highly differentiated opportunities.

What should be the key criteria for managers when crafting their investment strategy?

For us, there are three key criteria. First, we only invest in companies that are clearly differentiated. There are far too many similar businesses, trying to accomplish the same goals, mostly leading to undifferentiated outcomes and returns. That is not interesting.

We want to see highly differentiated business models, market approach and execution strategies. Our 100 percent-owned Cyan Renewables offshore wind vessel operator, for example, is the only such business in Asia today.

Second, we target businesses with sustainable entry barriers. One great example is our green data centre business, Empyrion Digital. Our projects in Singapore and Korea are in cities where new power supply is extremely limited and good location sites are almost impossible to find.

Hence, land and power become physical entry barriers to entering these markets. As a result, securing customers is relatively easy due to limited supply of data centre capacity and strong growing customer demand driven by cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Third, we focus intensely on risk management. There are two buckets of risks that we focus on: risks in a company, which we can manage as we only invest in majority deals; and risk outside the company, which are macro risks, that no one can arguably control.

Given we own controlling to 100 percent interests in our portfolio companies, we actively manage them directly, hence portfolio operating risks is not an issue for us.

As for external risks, the proven formula to manage macro risks is to simply avoid them. We all know that no none can control geopolitical risks, regulatory risks, currency risks or interest rate risks. Hence the best strategy is to focus on markets where these risks have consistently been low over many economic cycles.

As we start 2024, how do you hope to see the infrastructure asset class develop?

I hope to see the investor community that invests in the infrastructure asset class do two things: be bolder and more conservative. That may seem almost contradictory, but let me explain.

Be bolder in the sense of rethinking and reinventing what we invest in, how we invest and use infrastructure capital to play a bigger role in the world that we live in today. Other than merely focusing on financial returns, also focus on “solution investing” using capital strategically to help solve problems such as supply chain or technology constraints, or contribute towards net-zero goals, or impacting communities in multiple ways that ultimately contribute to what I call next-generation infrastructure investing.

Be more conservative and disciplined in how we invest. We see peers aggressively chasing deals, sometimes at sky-high prices, buying minority stakes, in unproven markets and sectors.

We also see many investors, often new investors, focusing on financial engineering as opposed to operational value creation. Sometimes it is a lack of technical understanding of the underlying assets, sometimes it is due to minority interests that prevent investors from participating in hands-on management; in both cases, a passive approach leads to higher investment risk over-time.