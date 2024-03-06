Smart money asks for carbon to be taxed now

Research suggests that managers are much better off with a timely and orderly introduction of carbon taxes rather than waiting for panicked measures.

CO2 emissions, and other greenhouse gas emissions, are costing the world. But so far, only 23 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are taxed in some way, according to the World Bank. And every infrastructure investor must ponder the question of whether or not to price in a future cost of carbon.

Given that a business plan without provisions for the cost of emissions makes for a more promising read than one that does, arguing for a carbon tax may at first glance seem not unlike a turkey voting for Christmas.

Assuming that the only way forward includes measures to keep the rise in global temperature below 2C above pre-industrial levels, as per the Paris Agreement, and knowing that nothing works like a financial incentive, emissions will eventually be priced much more than they are today. The question is when and how. This matters.

According to recent EDHEC Infrastructure Institute research, the losses in net asset value of infrastructure investments from a panicked introduction of a carbon tax on scope 1 & 2 emissions could be up to 30 percent compared to a more orderly introduction. A disorderly transition would affect renewable power assets the least and conventional energy and water resources, including utilities, the most.

So faced with such potential loss of value, encouraging the timely and orderly introduction of carbon taxes makes sense in every way.

Right now, the US does not tax emissions, nor do the Gulf States or India (or indeed Russia). Yet China alone taxes 9 percent of the world’s emissions. So, other than being a local fad, carbon pricing has global legs – especially because it is quite difficult to imagine any other measure to curb emissions that may be equally successful.

This leaves the question of what figure to use when pricing in carbon, for greenfield and brownfield assets alike.

Going by the EU’s price of carbon feels obvious to some. But the most traded European Union Allowance (EUA) future – the December 2024 contract – is currently trading at around €60/t CO2, compared with a level of around €100/t CO2 a year ago. This follows Europe’s move away from industrial production, which may pick back up. Or not.

Regardless, to force continued decarbonisation, the EU is likely to move the price of carbon higher, so just tracking the EUA may not be enough.

“You start preparing the exit before you buy,” was the view of one manager. Since the future must put a price on emissions, ensuring that your assets’ true cost to society is reflected in your business plan seems prudent in every way.

