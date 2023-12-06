Taking the long view of infra

Infrastructure investing has undergone significant change over the past decade, so what does the future hold? We ask Igneo's Marcus Ayre and Gravis Capital's Phil Kent for their perspectives.

The types of assets that infrastructure funds target have changed considerably. How will that evolve over the next 10-15 years and how will that affect investment strategies?

Marcus Ayre: Infrastructure investing has always been about backing long-life assets that provide fundamental services to society, with a dominant market position and high barriers to entry, stable, predictable cashflows often underpinned by economic regulation, and/or long-term contracts typically inflation-linked. That’s our North Star and so this will not change. However, we have seen what fits within that infrastructure definition broaden, with strategies categorised into core, core-plus, value-add and then you have thematics, such as energy transition.

This kind of stratification is great for investors because it allows them to gain exposure according to their risk appetite. And there will continue to be new strategies formed to meet investor demand. However, I do not think we’ll see an explosion of these over the coming period. The industry has taken a pause in the past 12 months as high inflation, high interest rates and the denominator effect work through the system.

We will see new technologies and processes applied to infrastructure to meet the need for more sustainable economies and to adapt existing assets for a decarbonised future. This is vital if infrastructure is to be sustainable over the long term.

Phil Kent: The types of asset have evolved as society’s needs and demands have changed. Decarbonisation is one of the biggest themes. We have seen wildfires, flooding and temperature records being broken and so the social challenges are live. Infrastructure will play an important role in mitigating and adapting to these challenges. We will see more investment in wind and solar power generation, but it will also focus on decarbonising heating, transport, agriculture and industrial processes. Further, there will be interesting projects in carbon sequestration either as the core investment thesis or as part of a wider proposition.

Populations will grow and, in some economies, age and so areas such as healthcare and education will need to adapt. Yet we must also maintain existing infrastructure in these areas – we’ve seen the consequences of not doing so in the UK, for example, where unsafe buildings have disrupted some schools. The question is how much all this will cost, especially as interest rates and supply chain costs have risen.

A further challenge will be to structure projects in new sectors so they fit an infrastructure return profile. There is opportunity here. Controlled-environment food production, for example, is not a sector accustomed to an infrastructure risk profile. If we can structure investments such that the risk and return look more like infrastructure so that offtakers (such as supermarkets) commit to long-term agreements, we could help lower financing costs.

It will take education, but this could provide part of the solution to meeting society’s demands for more sustainable products and services at competitive costs.

Given infrastructure’s vital role in net-zero policy aims, how do you see regulation developing?

PK: The business case for investments can be driven by top-down regulation, such as banning new petrol or diesel vehicle sales or stipulating minimum energy efficiency building standards, or by creating market mechanisms, including carbon pricing. Given the long timeframes for developing and operating projects, infrastructure investors need stability in policy.

Confidence that regulation or market mechanisms underpinning an investment will remain in place, in line with the original business case, is fundamental. Investors allocate globally, so capital will flow to regions where policies are enacted because these provide certainty of the long-term direction of travel.

MA: In Europe, the creation of Article 8 and 9 status will encourage managers to embed sustainability into their products and capital to flow to more sustainable practices. While this is positive, it is a double-edged sword because we still need investment in existing infrastructure to help it transition. We want to see engagement as opposed to exclusion.

We have seen what can happen when assets considered “dirty” are divested – they can be bought by new owners who make significant returns from running them for as long and as dirty as possible. That is the worst outcome. However, we are seeing a shift in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine towards a focus on energy security and transition as well as a greater recognition that we cannot just turn oil and gas off overnight. I’m hopeful we will see more helpful regulation in future.

What are your predictions for how the infrastructure investment industry will look in 10-15 years’ time?

MA: Infrastructure investment opportunity sets will continue to broaden and deepen, driven by energy transition, decarbonisation and deglobalisation. There will be more investable opportunities. Europe, for example, has learned a lot from its experience of encouraging renewable energy through targeted subsidies and other incentives.

Many solutions that are not economically viable today can become so with the right policy support – that may include carbon capture, use and storage, hydrogen and battery storage. The prospects are bright for infrastructure because, in the right market structures, we can provide a lower cost of capital to fund the solutions the world needs.

PK: I hope investors will continue to see infrastructure as a harbour in a storm. We currently see capital flowing towards more traditional sources of fixed income because of the economic backdrop, but I’m confident demand for infrastructure will come back, given its benefits that go beyond purely a fixed income alternative.

We will see new entrants with more specialised strategies in areas such as hydrogen, battery storage and electrolysis. We may see some consolidation among investors – there are 30 investment trusts in the UK, for example, targeting similar areas – and any efficiencies here will reduce financing costs available to infrastructure projects.

Marcus Ayre is partner and head of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, Europe; Phil Kent is CEO and member of the investment committee, Gravis Capital