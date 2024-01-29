The Pipeline: Blackstone’s infra secondaries fund, Stonepeak’s Korea chief, BlackRock kick-starts renewables fund

Blackstone out the blocks with new infra secondaries fund

It was a fond farewell of sorts to 2023 on Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings call last week, with chief executive Stephen Schwarzman telling analysts that last year represented “a cyclical bottom for our firm”. Still, he noted an acceleration in both investment and fundraising across asset classes, and chief financial officer Michael Chae hailed 2023 as its third best fundraising year ever.

That includes $1.8 billion raised in Q4 for Strategic Partners Infrastructure IV, its fourth infrastructure secondaries vintage, the firm revealed. A target for the vehicle is not yet known but follows on from the $3.75 billion final close of its predecessor in July 2020. Prospective LPs will certainly be interested to see that fund currently generating a 32 percent net IRR, according to Blackstone’s results.

Infrastructure more broadly delivered a 12.1 percent return for 2023, with the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners fund generating a 15 percent return since inception. The fund added a total of $3.4 billion to its coffers in 2023, with $686 million coming in Q4.

Not bad for a “cyclical bottom”, then.

F2i will invest €1bn to connect to KKR’s €22bn Italian telecoms deal

Italian fund manager F2i says it’s ready to invest about €1 billion alongside a KKR-led consortium in Telecom Italia’s (TIM) fixed network assets, a deal that could be worth an enterprise value of up to €22 billion. F2i raised a dedicated vehicle for the investment – F2i-Rete Digitale Fund VI – but will also invest in TIM from its fourth and fifth infrastructure flagships, it said.

It is unclear how much the dedicated fund raised and how much money will be invested by which vehicle. It did, however, say Fund VI was raised quickly, backed by banking foundations, pension funds, insurance companies and family offices.

The €1 billion investment will give F2i about 10 percent of the new company, NetCo, that results from the carve out of TIM’s fixed telecommunications network. KKR plans to merge NetCo with existing portfolio company FiberCop, a broadband network bought from TIM in 2021. TIM received government approval last week for the sale of NetCo. Italy’s Ministry of the Economy and Finance is part of the KKR-led consortium, which also includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Golding’s fifth flagship holds €360m first close

Munich-based Golding Capital Partners has held a €360 million first close for its fifth flagship, Golding Infrastructure 2022.

The rather long-dated (15-years plus extension) fund is targeting €700 million and a net IRR of 8-9 percent. The fund adheres to Article 8 under the EU’s SFDR. Its predecessor, Golding Infrastructure 2020, had a final close in September 2022 on €943 million against a €700 million target.

Golding Infrastructure 2022 launched in October 2022 and has made five investments in 2023 from a target portfolio of 15 primary and secondary market funds. Along with 15 co-investments, the expectation is for the fund to span 150 to 250 transactions across Europe and North America.

Co-investments and secondaries are new to the strategy and represent a “sensible addition to the portfolio of a broadly diversified infrastructure fund of funds”, Thilo Tecklenburg, partner and co-head of infrastructure said in a statement sure to bring smiles to the faces of LPs looking to sell stakes.

It’s another vote of confidence for this part of the market, which this month saw Pantheon raise a mammoth $5.3 billion for its dedicated secondaries strategy.

Clime Capital’s second fund climbs to $127m first close

Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital has also held a first close for its South East Asia Clean Energy Fund II on $127 million. SEACEF II has a target of $135 million and a hard-cap of $175 million.

Clime Capital managing director Mason Wallick told The Pipeline that, should the fund reach its target, the capital will go a long way.

“Just at our target fund size of $135 million, we’re looking to make 27 early-stage investments.”

Clime Capital claims SEACEF II is the first blended investment vehicle focused on early-stage, high-risk capital for businesses driving the low-carbon transition in Southeast Asia.

The fund will support businesses working across renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, electric mobility and the electrical grid.

Investors include the development finance institutions of the UK, Sweden, and Norway. British International Investment committed $13.5 million, while Swedfund committed $12 million and Norfund committed $10 million.

Grapevine

“In the 21 years I’ve been at the company, as we’ve changed administrations and we’ve seen changes in Congress, we’ve never seen a change or appeal of tax credits”

John Ketchum, chief executive of US giant NextEra Energy, attempts to settle investors’ nerves on a repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act

