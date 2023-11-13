The Pipeline: Brookfield eyes $28bn hard-cap, Antin’s Crosbie steps back, KKR’s €22bn deal approved

$28bn hard-cap in sight for BIF V

After reaching $27 billion for Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V in the summer, Brookfield Asset Management now anticipates a final close before the year end on its hard-cap of $28 billion, the group said on its Q3 2023 earnings call.

More than 40 percent of the fund has already been deployed, meaning Brookfield is already mulling its return to market for its sixth installment.

“In terms of when we’ll next be back into the market, that will depend on deployment [of Fund V] the remainder of this year and early into next. I think it’s probably too early to call what the specific timing of that will be,” Bahir Manios, BAM’s CFO, stated during the earnings.

BAM chief executive Bruce Flatt added that a first close for the Global Transition Fund II is also anticipated at “the back end of the year”.

These last six weeks really are the most wonderful time of the year for Brookfield.

Octopus seeks another £2bn for its Sky fund

After securing an £80 million ($98 million; €91 million) commitment from Ireland’s sovereign development fund, Octopus Energy Generation has raised more than £1.1 billion for its Sky fund, a renewables-focused vehicle the London-based firm launched in March 2021. According to a statement, Octopus will continue fundraising through to 2025, seeking a final close on £3 billion.

Asked about the extended timeframe, Alex Brierley, co-head of the firm’s fund management team, told The Pipeline: “We are seeing very strong demand and we are absolutely on plan. And so far, we have seen huge interest from institutional investors globally who are acting as catalysts for speeding up the energy transition.”

Sky has already invested in 30 projects in nine countries, including in British and Dutch offshore and German and Swedish onshore wind farms, as well as in solar developers in Ireland and Japan. Some 25 percent of the fund can be invested in “broader energy transition technologies,” Brierly explained. Previous investments in that category include EV charging and a green hydrogen joint venture with RES.

Infra projects at the heart of Portuguese PM’s resignation

Allegations of corruption have engulfed the Portuguese government, prompting prime minister António Costa to resign last Tuesday. Costa, who had been in power since 2015, called it quits after police raided his official residence as part of an investigation into corruption and influence peddling in two multi-billion-euro infrastructure projects, as well as lithium-mining concessions. Prosecutors announced that the ministers of environment and climate and infrastructure had been named as defendants. To top it all off, Costa himself was put under investigation by the country’s Supreme Court.

The Pipeline readers will be familiar with one of the projects – plans to invest up to €3.5 billion to create one of Europe’s largest green data centre complexes in Sines, to the south of Lisbon. Costa called it “the largest foreign direct investment in Portugal in recent decades”. The other infra project under investigation, also in Sines, involved attempts to form a consortium of blue-chip Portuguese firms to build a €1.5 billion green hydrogen hub. Sines’ mayor has, incidentally, also been detained by police.

Seems like political risk can cut both ways, then.

Gresham House sustains Britain with £450m close

The British Sustainable Infrastructure Fund II, managed by London-based Gresham House, has had a final close on £444 million against a £500 million target. Another £6 million was raised for co-investments.

The new fund’s investors comprise eight UK local government pension funds and four family offices.

The fund was launched in 2021, following in the footsteps of a predecessor fund taking in £300 million in June 2020 and delivering a net IRR of 16.2 percent as of June 2023, it stated.

The strategy looks to solve major environmental and social challenges in the UK, and portfolio companies include gigabit-capable broadband connectivity, waste recycling and the world’s largest vertical farm. Gresham said in a statement that “the £450 million raised will be quickly deployed into existing BSIF platforms to deliver the strongest financial impact”.

Gresham House was bought by US-based Searchlight Capital in the summer.

Essentials