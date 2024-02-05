The Pipeline: Brookfield’s Brazilian rebalancing, Digital 9 wind-down, Conway leaves BlackRock

First look
Brookfield’s Brazilian balancing act
Brazil was the focus last week at the Q4 2023 earnings call of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Chief operating officer Ben Vaughan began the call waxing lyrical about its electricity and energy investments in Brazil, which are set to deliver an IRR to Brookfield of 25 percent.
Later in the call, the focus was brought back to Brazil by an analyst asking about toll road platform Arteris, owned alongside Abertis. Arteris has had a more difficult time of it recently, but announced last month it had extended its Intervias concession, which spans more than 375km in São Paulo, to December 2039.
The agreement brought an end to a long-standing dispute between Arteris and the São Paulo government, with three other concessions owned by Arteris terminated between 2018 and 2020. Asked whether this changes the firm’s outlook on the toll road sector in Brazil, Pollock responded in the way any good infrastructure investor would – heralding the certainty.
“Overall, we’re glad to have this effective rebalancing of that state road behind us,” Vaughan said. “I just make the comment that the nature of these toll road assets is there is a relatively constant number of rebalancings that are going on with the regulator and, in some cases, the government, and so this was part of that normal course, and really, I wouldn’t say it hasn’t really changed our view overall on the business.”
Digital 9 no more
It seems the shock departure of Thor Johnsen and Andre Karihaloo is still reverberating after more than a year, leading the board of London-listed Digital 9 Infrastructure to conclude that a managed wind-down is “the best route” to “maximise shareholder value”, interim chair Charlotte Valeur said in a statement.
Since the two left in November 2022, the investment trust’s share price has been on a sharp decline, reaching a low of 24.90 pence last week, compared with its 100 pence share price when it floated in March 2021.
The board intends to “immediately commence” a sales process for all of its assets, which include Aqua Comms, EMC-1, Elio Networks and SeaEdge UK1. However, the sale of Arqiva, the UK broadcasting infrastructure company of which D9 owns 48 percent, will be deferred for the time being, according to the statement.
The company has already announced the sale of one of its assets, Verne Global, a UK-based data centre platform, which Ardian agreed to buy last November for up to $575 million. The deal is on track to reach financial close by the end of Q1, D9 said.
Johnsen and Karihaloo, who had joined Triple Point Investment Management in 2021 to manage D9, in July launched Digital Gravity Infrastructure Partners. According to a statement, the firm will focus on mid-market assets in data centres, subsea and terrestrial fibre networks, and wireless technologies.
Parking up, but key still in ignition
Lanza Capital, the firm formerly known as Firmum Capital, has raised €550 million for a continuation fund that will acquire Aparca, which owns a portfolio of 110 off-street car parks throughout Spain.
The fundraise exceeded Lanza’s target for the fund, securing anchor commitments from funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management’s Brookfield Infrastructure Structure Solutions and Partners Group’s infrastructure secondaries team. It follows a first fund of €210 million that was also oversubscribed.
Lanza said it expects to grow the second fund’s portfolio through acquisitions and that LPs in the first fund have received “an attractive return”.
Alfredo Zamarriego, managing partner in Brookfield’s infrastructure group and regional head of Southern Europe, said: “We have leveraged our experience in structuring complex transactions to help Lanza Capital raise flexible capital to facilitate the continued growth of Aparca.”
Car parks, of course, were one a favourite of an infra fund. Are Brookfield and Partners Group about to accelerate this again?
Grapevine
“It is an act of economic hostility to withhold US LNG supply from the allies we have promised it to, particularly in the midst of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe”
Former US energy secretary Rick Perry hits out at President Biden after he paused new LNG export terminals
Who’s
hiring leaving
Another one bites the dust
Anne Valentine Andrews, BlackRock’s global head of infrastructure and real estate, was the first casualty of the mega-deal to buy Global Infrastructure Partners last month, announcing her resignation on the day of the deal. Now, she’s been joined by Edwin Conway, BlackRock’s global global head of equity private markets.
Conway announced his departure last week on LinkedIn, confirming he will leave on 1 May as he helps integrate GIP.
“With the acquisition of GIP, I recognised right away what it will do for BlackRock’s existing private markets business. Make no mistake, this is a truly transformational transaction that builds on the respective successes of our two platforms to capture the enormous opportunities ahead in infrastructure investing,” he stated.
“Though it was tempting to stay for what will surely be an exciting next chapter, I also saw this as a chance to alter the course of my own journey.”
The GIP acquisition was certainly a shake-up of the infra market, but it seems to be proving a shake-up at BlackRock too.
Hamilton Lane strengthens infra team
Pennsylvania-headquartered Hamilton Lane is adding to its infrastructure team following 35 percent growth in its infra platform to $57.6 billion in AUM over the past two years.
Dominik von Scheven is a new managing director and will be based in Frankfurt having previously looked after secondaries as well as primary funds at HSBC.
Von Scheven will be responsible for all infrastructure equity investments as the company looks to increase its European exposure. Presumably, he will be involved in the continued fundraising for the company’s second flagship, targeting $1 billion and launched last year.
Von Scheven will report to head of real assets, Brent Burnett. The hire follows September’s addition of new principal Taylor McManus in the Toronto office. His focus will be on sourcing North American opportunities. McManus was previously vice-president at Instar Asset Management.
LP watch
Valuations Down Under
Amid heightened scrutiny of how unlisted assets, including infrastructure, are valued by institutional investors, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority issued a statement last week outlining its priorities for the coming six months. Among them was a promise to conduct a “deep dive review” on asset valuation and liquidity management practices for large and mid-sized superannuation trustees who have “material unlisted asset exposures”.
A spokeswoman declined to comment further, but said APRA “will generally publish review findings in due course”.
The review was first flagged in an October 2022 speech by APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole, following the regulator’s completion of a review into how superfunds valued their stakes in tech start-up Canva. She said at the time: “APRA has used the findings of the Canva review to inform planned thematic reviews on unlisted assets and liquidity risks, and to further develop APRA’s approach to stress testing.”
Further to come, then – watch this space.
Deals
Evolve transitions to private
Stonepeak has bought a majority of outstanding shares in Evolve Energy Transition, a Texas-based natural gas company, SEC documents reveal.
Stonepeak-related entities have bought shares equivalent to 83.4 percent of the outstanding common units, in a $10 million transaction, a curiously low deal for the GP. About $2.7 million will be paid in equity and the rest will be covered via an LCR loan agreement. That’s a $7.3 million loan with a 10-year lifespan and 9.25 percent interest.
Stonepeak already owned minority shares in the company from transactions dating back to 2015. It is unknown which funds provided the capital for prior transactions. Evolve owns an oil and natural gas gathering system in the Western Eagle Ford, as well as a 100 percent interest in a dry gas takeaway pipeline that connects to the Raptor Gas Processing Facility.
It’s the latest in a series of take-privates for the firm, with Stonepeak last year carrying out two such deals in the transportation and logistics sector via its $7.4 billion transaction with Textainer and $1.2 billion LOGISTEC deal.
Stonepeak declined to comment.
BlackRock expands its Asian renewables pipeline
BlackRock has partnered with Malaysian renewables developer Ditrolic Energy to build out a pipeline of more than 1GW of solar projects across Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The arrangement comes through BlackRock’s Climate Finance Partnership, a $673 million blended finance fund that invests in climate infrastructure in emerging markets.
Financial terms of the Ditrolic partnership were not disclosed.
BlackRock said Ditrolic’s portfolio will remove the need for about 2.7 million tonnes of CO2.
“This partnership aligns well with our existing portfolio which presents an attractive opportunity to mobilise more capital into climate infrastructure in emerging markets and accelerate national ambitions to achieve net-zero economies,” co-head of climate infrastructure Valerie Speth said.
Ditrolic will be the CFP’s third investment in Asia, following CleanTech Global Renewables in the Philippines and Chow Energy in Thailand last year. It also announced a NZ$2 billion ($1.2 billion; €1.1 billion) climate infrastructure fund in New Zealand last year.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley, Kalliope Gourntis, Daniel Kemp, Anne-Louise Stranne Petersen and Isabel O’Brien also contributed.