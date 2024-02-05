The Pipeline: Brookfield’s Brazilian rebalancing, Digital 9 wind-down, Conway leaves BlackRock

Brookfield’s Brazilian balancing act

Brazil was the focus last week at the Q4 2023 earnings call of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Chief operating officer Ben Vaughan began the call waxing lyrical about its electricity and energy investments in Brazil, which are set to deliver an IRR to Brookfield of 25 percent.

Later in the call, the focus was brought back to Brazil by an analyst asking about toll road platform Arteris, owned alongside Abertis. Arteris has had a more difficult time of it recently, but announced last month it had extended its Intervias concession, which spans more than 375km in São Paulo, to December 2039.

The agreement brought an end to a long-standing dispute between Arteris and the São Paulo government, with three other concessions owned by Arteris terminated between 2018 and 2020. Asked whether this changes the firm’s outlook on the toll road sector in Brazil, Pollock responded in the way any good infrastructure investor would – heralding the certainty.

“Overall, we’re glad to have this effective rebalancing of that state road behind us,” Vaughan said. “I just make the comment that the nature of these toll road assets is there is a relatively constant number of rebalancings that are going on with the regulator and, in some cases, the government, and so this was part of that normal course, and really, I wouldn’t say it hasn’t really changed our view overall on the business.”

Digital 9 no more

It seems the shock departure of Thor Johnsen and Andre Karihaloo is still reverberating after more than a year, leading the board of London-listed Digital 9 Infrastructure to conclude that a managed wind-down is “the best route” to “maximise shareholder value”, interim chair Charlotte Valeur said in a statement.

Since the two left in November 2022, the investment trust’s share price has been on a sharp decline, reaching a low of 24.90 pence last week, compared with its 100 pence share price when it floated in March 2021.

The board intends to “immediately commence” a sales process for all of its assets, which include Aqua Comms, EMC-1, Elio Networks and SeaEdge UK1. However, the sale of Arqiva, the UK broadcasting infrastructure company of which D9 owns 48 percent, will be deferred for the time being, according to the statement.

The company has already announced the sale of one of its assets, Verne Global, a UK-based data centre platform, which Ardian agreed to buy last November for up to $575 million. The deal is on track to reach financial close by the end of Q1, D9 said.

Johnsen and Karihaloo, who had joined Triple Point Investment Management in 2021 to manage D9, in July launched Digital Gravity Infrastructure Partners. According to a statement, the firm will focus on mid-market assets in data centres, subsea and terrestrial fibre networks, and wireless technologies.

Parking up, but key still in ignition

Lanza Capital, the firm formerly known as Firmum Capital, has raised €550 million for a continuation fund that will acquire Aparca, which owns a portfolio of 110 off-street car parks throughout Spain.

The fundraise exceeded Lanza’s target for the fund, securing anchor commitments from funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management’s Brookfield Infrastructure Structure Solutions and Partners Group’s infrastructure secondaries team. It follows a first fund of €210 million that was also oversubscribed.

Lanza said it expects to grow the second fund’s portfolio through acquisitions and that LPs in the first fund have received “an attractive return”.

Alfredo Zamarriego, managing partner in Brookfield’s infrastructure group and regional head of Southern Europe, said: “We have leveraged our experience in structuring complex transactions to help Lanza Capital raise flexible capital to facilitate the continued growth of Aparca.”

Car parks, of course, were one a favourite of an infra fund. Are Brookfield and Partners Group about to accelerate this again?

Grapevine

