The Pipeline: KGAL’s hydrogen bet, Aviva adds infra equity head, I Squared kicks off transition fund

First look
KGAL targets hydrogen with new ET fund
It’s no secret this has been a difficult year for infrastructure fundraising. But that hasn’t deterred German investment firm KGAL from launching ESPF 6 as it continues to raise capital for its fifth fund. The reason it decided to do so is because the two funds are targeting different sub-sectors. Whereas ESPF 5 invests in renewable energy generation and has raised €305 million of its €500 million target to date, ESPF 6 is KGAL’s energy transition fund.
ESPF 6, targeting €250 million, has reached a first close, although KGAL declined to state the size of the close. Classified as an Article 9 impact fund, ESPF 6 will invest primarily in hydrogen, though it will also have some flexibility to invest in some renewable energy generation and energy storage, KGAL’s communications director, Daniel Evensen, told The Pipeline.
The firm has already made its first investment through ESPF 6 by backing Arcadia eFuels’ hydrogen-based production facility in Denmark. “From mid-2026, the plant is expected to produce approximately 68,000 tonnes of climate-neutral synthetic aviation fuel per year using self-produced green hydrogen,” KGAL said last week.
There’s ambition for you.
Keppel’s core close
Keppel Capital, the asset management arm of Singapore-based conglomerate Keppel Corporation, has held a first close of $575 million for its flagship open-ended infrastructure fund, the Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund.
The firm said the figure includes both direct fund and co-investment commitments and that the vehicle has an initial target size of $2.5 billion.
It follows Keppel’s two previous infrastructure offerings – the Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and the Singapore-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust – as well as several funds focused exclusively on data centres.
The latest open-end fund will invest in “highly defensive and essential” assets across developed markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said, targeting assets with “proven operating track records, long concessions with strong counterparties and those that are regulated”.
Keppel’s CEO of fund management and CIO Christina Tan said “robust demand” from investors for KCIF reflected the continuing appeal of critical infrastructure assets with inflation-protected cashflows.
British wind for British workers
Some £330 million ($366 million; €347 million) has been stumped up for a new Schroders Greencoat fund in a hyper-local investment from the Brunel Pension Partnership.
The Schroders Greencoat Wessex Gardens’ mandate comprises long-term investments in renewable infrastructure and energy transition assets by Schroders Capital’s renewables manager, Schroders Greencoat, which manages 5.6GW of generation capacity, 2.8GW of this is in the UK.
Geographically, the investments will be contained to Southwest England, specifically the counties of Dorset, Somerset, Avon, Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Gloucestershire – where all of the Brunel Pension Partnership’s members are based.
The new fund is a follow up to the Greencoat Cornwall Gardens LP launched in 2022. This first fund was supported by Cornwall Pension Fund and Brunel and targeted Cornish renewable assets.
As explored in our recent cover story, onshoring, it seems, is really taking off.
Yet another leaking Baltic Sea gas pipeline
The Baltic Sea is increasingly a hostile place for pipelines as a leak has been found in the 77km Balticconnector, the gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia across the Baltic Sea.
The cause of the damage is not likely to be an explosion, according to Finnish officials. They are, however, considering sabotage a possibility. Especially since a nearby communications cable also was damaged.
“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said.
The pipeline will be out of business until April at least, according to operators Gasgrid Finland and Elering. This leaves Finland to face the winter with curtailed access to piped natural gas, which makes up around 5 percent of its energy supply.
In 2021, about 25 percent of natural gas imports to Finland was through the Balticconnector and the rest was imports from Russia. Since 2022, gas imports from Russia have been suspended, and two Finnish LNG terminals have been established and should be able to compensate for the lost supply.
Another worrisome winter in Europe, then.
Grapevine
“Expanding the regulatory powers of Ofwat, water bosses who fail to meet high environmental standards on sewage pollution will be met with significant sanctions to ensure they cannot profit from breaking the law.”
The UK’s opposition Labour Party promises new regulatory powers and punishments ahead of next year’s election
Who’s hiring
Aviva brings in new infra equity head
Aviva Investors is bolstering its infrastructure team with the hiring of Angenika Kunne as its new infrastructure equity head.
Kunne is joining from her role as managing director at energy transition manager White Summit Capital, who she joined in September 2022 following a role as investment director at John Laing from February 2021. Prior to that, Kunne spent over a decade with Macquarie Group.
At London-based Aviva, her responsibilities will include portfolio management and asset origination activities for its Climate Transition Real Assets Fund, Aviva said. The fund was seeded in July 2021 with an initial £425 million ($518 million; €491 million) of capital, targeting solar, wind and the “active decarbonisation of inefficient real estate assets”, according to Aviva.
Kunne is the first at Aviva to hold the role of head of infrastructure equity since the departure of Ian Berry in 2021. However, a spokesperson for Aviva told The Pipeline that she is not seen as a direct replacement, with a shift in the senior leadership model for real assets changing at the end of 2022.
LP watch
Infra GPs nab over half of Border to Coast’s private markets commitments
At the start of the year, we advised infrastructure managers to zero in on nascent LP climate allocations, arguing they were best placed to nab them. Judging by Border to Coast Pensions Partnerships’ latest round of private markets commitments, it seems some of them took our advice.
The UK pension pool has just committed a further £1.7 billion ($2.1 billion; €2 billion), subject to currency fluctuations, to its private markets programme, currently totalling £12 billion. That includes circa £502 million for infrastructure and about £452 million for what it describes as “climate opportunities”. Of the latter, all but some £100 million went to energy transition infrastructure funds, which totalled four of the five vehicles that received commitments under Border to Coast’s climate allocation.
When you add those four funds to the five other vehicles that received commitments under the £60 billion pension pool’s ‘regular’ infra allocation, you get a total of nine infra funds nabbing over half of the £1.7 billion committed to private markets.
Not a bad take for the asset class.
Deals
I Squared makes debut transition fund investment
Miami-based I Squared Capital has acquired up to 95 percent of Absolute Energy, an Italian energy transition investment platform, for up to €400 million.
That sum will go towards the construction of 3GW of solar and wind projects in Italy, as well as grid stability-related technologies like battery storage and sustainable fuels.
The deal is thought to be the first investment of I Squared’s new energy transition fund, which was launched this summer with a target of $2 billion. A majority of investments are slated for North America and Europe, targeting mid-teens gross returns.
I Squared’s strategy, it said in a statement announcing the Absolute Energy deal, is to “support the global energy transition by investing in, developing, and scaling assets and technologies that accelerate the transition to a low carbon energy system”.
It’s absolutely a start.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley. Bruno Alves, Kalliope Gourntis, Daniel Kemp, Isabel O’Brien and Anne-Louise Stranne Petersen also contributed.