The Pipeline: KGAL’s hydrogen bet, Aviva adds infra equity head, I Squared kicks off transition fund

KGAL targets hydrogen with new ET fund

It’s no secret this has been a difficult year for infrastructure fundraising. But that hasn’t deterred German investment firm KGAL from launching ESPF 6 as it continues to raise capital for its fifth fund. The reason it decided to do so is because the two funds are targeting different sub-sectors. Whereas ESPF 5 invests in renewable energy generation and has raised €305 million of its €500 million target to date, ESPF 6 is KGAL’s energy transition fund.

ESPF 6, targeting €250 million, has reached a first close, although KGAL declined to state the size of the close. Classified as an Article 9 impact fund, ESPF 6 will invest primarily in hydrogen, though it will also have some flexibility to invest in some renewable energy generation and energy storage, KGAL’s communications director, Daniel Evensen, told The Pipeline.

The firm has already made its first investment through ESPF 6 by backing Arcadia eFuels’ hydrogen-based production facility in Denmark. “From mid-2026, the plant is expected to produce approximately 68,000 tonnes of climate-neutral synthetic aviation fuel per year using self-produced green hydrogen,” KGAL said last week.

There’s ambition for you.

Keppel’s core close

Keppel Capital, the asset management arm of Singapore-based conglomerate Keppel Corporation, has held a first close of $575 million for its flagship open-ended infrastructure fund, the Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund.

The firm said the figure includes both direct fund and co-investment commitments and that the vehicle has an initial target size of $2.5 billion.

It follows Keppel’s two previous infrastructure offerings – the Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and the Singapore-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust – as well as several funds focused exclusively on data centres.

The latest open-end fund will invest in “highly defensive and essential” assets across developed markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said, targeting assets with “proven operating track records, long concessions with strong counterparties and those that are regulated”.

Keppel’s CEO of fund management and CIO Christina Tan said “robust demand” from investors for KCIF reflected the continuing appeal of critical infrastructure assets with inflation-protected cashflows.

British wind for British workers

Some £330 million ($366 million; €347 million) has been stumped up for a new Schroders Greencoat fund in a hyper-local investment from the Brunel Pension Partnership.

The Schroders Greencoat Wessex Gardens’ mandate comprises long-term investments in renewable infrastructure and energy transition assets by Schroders Capital’s renewables manager, Schroders Greencoat, which manages 5.6GW of generation capacity, 2.8GW of this is in the UK.

Geographically, the investments will be contained to Southwest England, specifically the counties of Dorset, Somerset, Avon, Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Gloucestershire – where all of the Brunel Pension Partnership’s members are based.

The new fund is a follow up to the Greencoat Cornwall Gardens LP launched in 2022. This first fund was supported by Cornwall Pension Fund and Brunel and targeted Cornish renewable assets.

As explored in our recent cover story, onshoring, it seems, is really taking off.

Yet another leaking Baltic Sea gas pipeline

The Baltic Sea is increasingly a hostile place for pipelines as a leak has been found in the 77km Balticconnector, the gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia across the Baltic Sea.

The cause of the damage is not likely to be an explosion, according to Finnish officials. They are, however, considering sabotage a possibility. Especially since a nearby communications cable also was damaged.

“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said.

The pipeline will be out of business until April at least, according to operators Gasgrid Finland and Elering. This leaves Finland to face the winter with curtailed access to piped natural gas, which makes up around 5 percent of its energy supply.

In 2021, about 25 percent of natural gas imports to Finland was through the Balticconnector and the rest was imports from Russia. Since 2022, gas imports from Russia have been suspended, and two Finnish LNG terminals have been established and should be able to compensate for the lost supply.

Another worrisome winter in Europe, then.

Grapevine