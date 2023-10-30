The Pipeline: Macquarie’s MGETS haul, Allianz’s $1bn final close, and Stonepeak’s $7.4bn take-private

First look
Green shoots for Macquarie’s new fund
Fundraising over the last 12 months has been tricky. Not so much for Macquarie Asset Management’s Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions vehicle, though.
In September 2022, The Pipeline revealed MGETS launched with a $2 billion target. It has now nearly reached that point, with recent SEC filings revealing some $1.7 billion raised for the effort to date. A source told The Pipeline another $100 million is set to be secured imminently and Macquarie is eyeing a first close on $1.9 billion before the year-end, with a final close in Q1 next year.
Macquarie declined to comment on fundraising.
The strategy eyes investments beyond wind and solar into more nascent parts of the energy transition and a higher 13-15 percent net IRR target. Case in point: in July, it committed $325 million to Atlas Agro, a green nitrogen fertiliser company. One LP to particularly like the fund is the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, which last year committed C$455 million ($343 million; €315 million), joined by compatriot British Columbia Investment Management and the UK’s Border to Coast Pension Partnership.
Whatever its doing, the market certainly MGETs it.
Allianz in €1bn final close for latest infra equity fund
Allianz Global Investors reached a €1 billion final close last week on its Allianz Global Diversified Infrastructure Equity Fund II. The fund had been in market since Q4 2021, with a €550 million first close clinched last spring.
AGDIEF II targets energy transition, digital infrastructure, sustainable mobility and the circular economy through primary fund commitments, secondaries and co-investments and the Article 8 vehicle typically invests alongside Allianz.
Its predecessor closed in 2020 on over €1 billion, and marked the first time Allianz’s indirect equity strategy was opened to third-party institutional investors.
“The launch of AGDIEF coincided with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and AGDIEF II was raised at a time of accelerating interest rates and war in Europe,” Yves Meyer-Bülow, head of infrastructure funds and co-investments at Allianz Capital Partners, said in a statement.
That hasn’t slowed Allianz down, with over 60 percent of AGDIEF II already invested. Unsurprisingly, a successor is set to launch in 2024.
PFI’s bitter end
The UK government put paid to PFI, the UK’s PPP programme, nearly five years ago, after it announced it would no longer use the framework to deliver new infrastructure projects. However, there are many existing PFI projects whose expiration dates are fast approaching, which is creating disputes between the public and private partners, the Financial Times reported last week, citing a July progress report on PFI hand-backs.
The White Fraiser Report interviewed over 160 individuals across roughly 90 organisations in the public and private sectors and found both sides behaving badly. The main reason for this is the “historic under management of PFI contracts by both the public and private sectors”, Barry White and Andrew Frasier wrote, that “has been to the detriment of the performance of some PFI projects”.
The authors recommend a “reset” approach that will allow the private partner “to deliver assured performance” by undertaking a comprehensive review of the PFI project within a specified timeframe – and the public sector partner to then agree to waive some deductions.
Good luck with that.
Essentials
2023 awards: Send us your submissions!
It’s global awards time! Infrastructure Investor’s annual awards remain the only honours in the industry decided solely by the industry.
We got the ball rolling last week by inviting you to submit your firm’s achievements in 2023 so far using the form below – the deadline is Friday, 17 November 2023. We’ve put together a handy submissions document to guide you through the process and hopefully answer all your questions. You can download it HERE.
If you don’t have time to read through our guidelines, then this is worth retaining: as always, you cannot vote for your own firm – and that goes for getting portfolio companies to vote for the parent company too. And while we encourage firms to lobby their clients and friends far and wide, we reserve the right to disqualify irregular voting patterns.
Send us your submissions for the Infrastructure Investor Awards 2023!
Grapevine
“These [permitting] rules didn’t come from Moses on tablets. They were written by people no smarter than the people in this room.”
US congressman Scott Peters dispels permitting gospel at Politico’s Future of the Grid webinar.
Who’s hiring
Hopping on the Cbus
Cbus Super, the A$85 billion ($54 billion; €51 billion) AUM superannuation fund, has appointed a new head of infrastructure.
The group has poached Jordan Kraiten from his position as head of infrastructure at rival superfund Hostplus, a role he held for 11 years. Prior to that he worked at Macquarie Bank in its risk management division. Kraiten will take up his Cbus role in the new year.
The appointment follows the promotion of Cbus’s previous infrastructure head, Alexandra Campbell, to become deputy chief investment officer and head of private markets.
In a statement, Campbell said: “Jordan is highly respected across the infrastructure sector, having built a diversified portfolio of quality assets that have delivered strong results for Hostplus members throughout his tenure.”
Campbell added that Cbus aims to manage over 50 percent of its assets internally over the next five years and grow both domestically and internationally.
LP watch
If at first you don’t succeed…
Seasoned observers will remember the back and forth to get Norges Bank Investment Management, manager of Norway’s NKr15 trillion ($1.3 trillion; €1.3 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, to invest in unlisted infrastructure.
It was finally permitted to in 2019 and made its renewables debut in Dutch offshore wind in April 2021. Further deals were made this year with the €600 million acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Iberdrola’s 1.3GW solar and wind portfolio in Spain, before dipping its toes in offshore wind again, this time in Germany with a 16.6 percent stake in the 960MW Dreiht site.
So, how’s it all going?
Not well, it’s fair to say. NBIM’s Q3 results last week revealed returns for the quarter in renewable infrastructure at -2.4 percent, a mild improvement on the -2.9 percent from Q2 and -3.8 percent from Q1. The disappointing numbers were attributed in the half-year report mainly to lower expected power prices.
Thankfully, infrastructure is a long-term game.
Deals
Stonepeak’s take-private October
Stonepeak has spent a cool $2.1 billion in equity, believed to be coming from a number of its strategies, to take South African container lessor Textainer private. The asset manager will also take out $5.3 billion in debt to complete the $7.4 billion transaction.
The price tag was reached via Stonepeak agreeing to pay shareholders $50 per share in cash, a 46 percent premium over Textainer’s closing share price on 20 October of this year. “Textainer forms a critical link in global trade,” according to a statement from James Wyper, Stonepeak’s senior managing director. It operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 depots worldwide.
The firm is the second take private of a logistics company for Stonepeak this year, after the $1.2 billion LOGISTEC deal announced earlier this month alongside Blue Wolf Capital Partners.
Take-private October, then.
IFM and Vinci in a bid for Solidarity
Poland has selected IFM Investors and Vinci Airports to build a new airport 40km outside Warsaw that, once completed in 2028, will serve 40 million passengers, double the capacity of the city’s existing Chopin Airport.
IFM, through its open-end Global Infrastructure Fund, and Vinci will invest up to 8 billion zloty ($1.9 billion; €1.8 billion) in the $9 billion project, CPK said, with the duo taking a 49 percent stake in it.
The Warsaw Solidarity Airport, or Centralny Port Komunikacyjny in Polish, is not intended to compete against Chopin, though.
“CPK is not megalomania. CPK is not a threat to regional airports. CPK means the creation of a Central European passenger hub, while at the same allowing to tap into the gigantic revenues from air cargo, which have so far passed Poland by,” Poland’s deputy minister for funds and regional policy, said in a statement.
Glad that’s cleared up.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley. Bruno Alves, Kalliope Gourntis, Daniel Kemp and Isabel O’Brien also contributed.