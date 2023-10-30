The Pipeline: Macquarie’s MGETS haul, Allianz’s $1bn final close, and Stonepeak’s $7.4bn take-private

Green shoots for Macquarie’s new fund

Fundraising over the last 12 months has been tricky. Not so much for Macquarie Asset Management’s Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions vehicle, though.

In September 2022, The Pipeline revealed MGETS launched with a $2 billion target. It has now nearly reached that point, with recent SEC filings revealing some $1.7 billion raised for the effort to date. A source told The Pipeline another $100 million is set to be secured imminently and Macquarie is eyeing a first close on $1.9 billion before the year-end, with a final close in Q1 next year.

Macquarie declined to comment on fundraising.

The strategy eyes investments beyond wind and solar into more nascent parts of the energy transition and a higher 13-15 percent net IRR target. Case in point: in July, it committed $325 million to Atlas Agro, a green nitrogen fertiliser company. One LP to particularly like the fund is the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, which last year committed C$455 million ($343 million; €315 million), joined by compatriot British Columbia Investment Management and the UK’s Border to Coast Pension Partnership.

Whatever its doing, the market certainly MGETs it.

Allianz in €1bn final close for latest infra equity fund

Allianz Global Investors reached a €1 billion final close last week on its Allianz Global Diversified Infrastructure Equity Fund II. The fund had been in market since Q4 2021, with a €550 million first close clinched last spring.

AGDIEF II targets energy transition, digital infrastructure, sustainable mobility and the circular economy through primary fund commitments, secondaries and co-investments and the Article 8 vehicle typically invests alongside Allianz.

Its predecessor closed in 2020 on over €1 billion, and marked the first time Allianz’s indirect equity strategy was opened to third-party institutional investors.

“The launch of AGDIEF coincided with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and AGDIEF II was raised at a time of accelerating interest rates and war in Europe,” Yves Meyer-Bülow, head of infrastructure funds and co-investments at Allianz Capital Partners, said in a statement.

That hasn’t slowed Allianz down, with over 60 percent of AGDIEF II already invested. Unsurprisingly, a successor is set to launch in 2024.

PFI’s bitter end

The UK government put paid to PFI, the UK’s PPP programme, nearly five years ago, after it announced it would no longer use the framework to deliver new infrastructure projects. However, there are many existing PFI projects whose expiration dates are fast approaching, which is creating disputes between the public and private partners, the Financial Times reported last week, citing a July progress report on PFI hand-backs.

The White Fraiser Report interviewed over 160 individuals across roughly 90 organisations in the public and private sectors and found both sides behaving badly. The main reason for this is the “historic under management of PFI contracts by both the public and private sectors”, Barry White and Andrew Frasier wrote, that “has been to the detriment of the performance of some PFI projects”.

The authors recommend a “reset” approach that will allow the private partner “to deliver assured performance” by undertaking a comprehensive review of the PFI project within a specified timeframe – and the public sector partner to then agree to waive some deductions.

Good luck with that.

Essentials