The Pipeline: More drama in Origin saga, Brown exits Actis, Brookfield’s $1.3bn data centre revival

First look
Wasted energy?
The saga surrounding Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners’ bid to acquire ASX-listed Origin Energy has taken further twists.
First AustralianSuper, Origin Energy’s largest shareholder, said last week the bid undervalued Origin and that it would vote against it at this month’s shareholder meeting.
The consortium returned with a higher offer of A$9.531 ($6.19, €5.78) per share, a huge 70 percent premium to where Origin’s share price last closed before the takeover was announced. Brookfield and EIG also declared it was their “best and final offer”.
It may still not prove enough. AustralianSuper said it would still vote against the bid at the higher price and has bought more shares on-market, increasing its shareholding further. With AusSuper owning 13.67 percent of Origin’s shares prior to this latest round of buying, and the bid requiring the approval of 75 percent of shareholders, the flagship deal for Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund is now hanging in the balance.
GCM Grosvenor’s $882m close
GCM Grosvenor closed the third vintage of its infrastructure strategies fund series, GCM Grosvenor Customized Infrastructure Strategies III, on $882 million – a 37 percent increase from its predecessor fund, which closed in 2017.
The firm has raised $7.8 billion since the beginning of 2021 for infrastructure and has $13 billion in AUM for the asset class as of Q2 2023, it said in a statement.
“We are thrilled that our investors recognise and appreciate our differentiated approach to the infrastructure opportunity set,” Scott Litman, managing director of infrastructure investments at GCM Grosvenor, said.
GCM declined to comment further, although The Pipeline understands this belief of a “differentiated approach” comes from it targeting co-investments, secondaries investments and direct investments, providing LPs with a unique deal-sourcing model.
Targeting 30-35 investments, according to LP documents, is certainly differentiated too.
Liberty launches pan-African energy transition fund
South African financial services group Liberty Holdings and its subsidiary Standard Bank will be seeding a new fund that will invest in the continent’s energy transition with 3 billion rand ($163 million; €153 million).
“The fund will invest in a pool of energy transition and project loans with different maturities,” according to a statement. Another Liberty subsidiary, asset manager Stanlib, will manage the vehicle, which the three companies aim to build up to $1 billion by raising institutional capital.
It will invest in various renewable energy and related technologies, Stanlib said in the statement, without providing further details other than to say the initiative “will address various UN Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and industry innovation and infrastructure”. Standard Bank and Stanlib did not respond to requests for comment.
Certainly not lacking in ambition, though.
Essentials
2023 awards: Send us your submissions!
It’s global awards time! Infrastructure Investor’s annual awards remain the only honours in the industry decided solely by the industry.
We got the ball rolling last month by inviting you to submit your firm’s achievements in 2023 using the form below – the deadline is Friday, 17 November 2023. We’ve put together a handy submissions document to guide you through the process and hopefully answer all your questions. You can download it HERE.
If you don’t have time to read through our guidelines, then this is worth retaining: as always, when the final nominations are announced, you cannot vote for your own firm – and that goes for getting portfolio companies to vote for the parent company too. And while we encourage firms to lobby their clients and friends far and wide, we reserve the right to disqualify irregular voting patterns.
Send us your submissions for the Infrastructure Investor Awards 2023!
Grapevine
“Today’s decision by Ørsted to abandon its commitments to New Jersey is outrageous and calls into question the company’s credibility and competence.”
An angry New Jersey governor Phil Murphy makes his feelings known about Ørsted’s decision to abandon two offshore wind projects in the state
Who’s hiring
Macquarie poaches Blackrock’s Dale to debt team
Macquarie Asset Management continues to beef up its private credit offering by hiring Lucy Dale, a former director in BlackRock’s infrastructure debt team, to join Macquarie as senior vice-president. This is BlackRock infra debt’s second departure in only a few months as EMEA head, Jonathan Stevens, left in July.
Macquarie’s new appointment follows the summer’s hires of Harlan Cherniak and Gurjit Orjela to the infrastructure credit side. Dale, based in London, will be supporting the origination and execution of infrastructure debt investments, having played a similar role at BlackRock since 2018, initially as vice-president and then director. She joined BlackRock from IFM Investors.
Macquarie says its private credit team has invested £11.4 billion ($7.4 billion; €6.9 billion) since 2012. And when it comes to credit, there’s really no time like the present.
Neil Brown steps forward to Low Carbon
The now former Actis partner and rainmaker Neil Brown has joined London-headquartered renewable energy company Low Carbon as its first head of capital formation.
During his decade at Actis, Brown oversaw $10 billion in capital raisings, including the final close of Actis Energy 5 in October 2021. This fund secured $4.7 billion against a $4 billion target.
So far, Low Carbon is primarily invested in solar farms in Western Europe, although it has recently expanded into North America. It has been in market since late 2021 with the Low Carbon Renewables Fund, which is targeting €500 million.
Brown’s appointment comes around half a year after the appointment of Neda Vakilian as head of investor solutions at Actis, a role she took over from Brown in March, with the firm saying at the time he was “stepping back within Actis”.
Six months later, he’s stepped out.
LP watch
Hostplus scrambles for infra
Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia, addressing the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit in Melbourne last week, said that infrastructure is still relatively attractive right now, despite economic uncertainty.
He said: “If an airport becomes available for sale, you don’t have the luxury of saying I’ll wait until next year to buy it.
“You either buy it now or it isn’t coming back to the market in your lifetime. It doesn’t really matter what the rates are today. You’re going to hold that asset for 50 years.”
Sicilia also said that with the average age of Hostplus’s members at 37 years, it has a very long horizon over which to deploy capital.
“There’s lots of cash coming in, and not a lot of cash leaving,” he said. “That gives you the environment to do stuff.”
Good job there’s a long-term asset class, then.
Deals
Brookfield’s $1.3bn data centre revival
Brookfield Asset Management has turned to the bankruptcy courts for its latest investment, acquiring a portfolio of data centres from New York-listed Cyxtera, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June.
Brookfield will pay $1.3 billion for the data centres and associated real estate underlying several of the sites from third-party landlords, it said in a statement. The firm plans to combine the assets with Evoque, a data centre business it bought in 2019 from AT&T, creating a 330MW North American platform.
“The real opportunity here is the ability to not only buy for value but also execute a multifaceted transaction where we can reunite some of the underlying land leases that are associated with the Cyxtera assets,” said Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ chief executive Sam Pollock on its Q3 earnings call.
He added the merger will “take advantage of significant synergies from a sales and cost perspective”, aiming to “really reduce the overhead as a percentage of revenue quite dramatically” through the combination.
Infrastructure – meet private equity.
KKR goes under water
KKR has announced its latest digital infrastructure deal in Southeast Asia, with a $400 million investment in OMS Group, a provider of installation and maintenance solutions for subsea telecommunications cable projects.
OMS operates a large fleet of cable ships and cable barges in the region, as well as cable landing stations that serve the global telecoms market. KKR’s investment will help OMS grow by expanding its fleet size and capabilities, as well as investing in more cable landing stations and subsea cable routes.
KKR is making the investment from KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II, Infrastructure Investor understands.
Projesh Banerjea, director, infrastructure at KKR, said in a statement that its “tailored solution” for OMS builds on long-term secular tailwinds in the region, including increased data consumption, enterprise cloud needs, a focus on digitalisation by governments, and a booming digital economy”.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley. Kalliope Gourntis, Daniel Kemp, Anne-Louise Stranne Petersen and Isabel O’Brien also contributed.