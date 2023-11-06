The Pipeline: More drama in Origin saga, Brown exits Actis, Brookfield’s $1.3bn data centre revival

Wasted energy?

The saga surrounding Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners’ bid to acquire ASX-listed Origin Energy has taken further twists.

First AustralianSuper, Origin Energy’s largest shareholder, said last week the bid undervalued Origin and that it would vote against it at this month’s shareholder meeting.

The consortium returned with a higher offer of A$9.531 ($6.19, €5.78) per share, a huge 70 percent premium to where Origin’s share price last closed before the takeover was announced. Brookfield and EIG also declared it was their “best and final offer”.

It may still not prove enough. AustralianSuper said it would still vote against the bid at the higher price and has bought more shares on-market, increasing its shareholding further. With AusSuper owning 13.67 percent of Origin’s shares prior to this latest round of buying, and the bid requiring the approval of 75 percent of shareholders, the flagship deal for Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund is now hanging in the balance.

GCM Grosvenor’s $882m close

GCM Grosvenor closed the third vintage of its infrastructure strategies fund series, GCM Grosvenor Customized Infrastructure Strategies III, on $882 million – a 37 percent increase from its predecessor fund, which closed in 2017.

The firm has raised $7.8 billion since the beginning of 2021 for infrastructure and has $13 billion in AUM for the asset class as of Q2 2023, it said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that our investors recognise and appreciate our differentiated approach to the infrastructure opportunity set,” Scott Litman, managing director of infrastructure investments at GCM Grosvenor, said.

GCM declined to comment further, although The Pipeline understands this belief of a “differentiated approach” comes from it targeting co-investments, secondaries investments and direct investments, providing LPs with a unique deal-sourcing model.

Targeting 30-35 investments, according to LP documents, is certainly differentiated too.

Liberty launches pan-African energy transition fund

South African financial services group Liberty Holdings and its subsidiary Standard Bank will be seeding a new fund that will invest in the continent’s energy transition with 3 billion rand ($163 million; €153 million).

“The fund will invest in a pool of energy transition and project loans with different maturities,” according to a statement. Another Liberty subsidiary, asset manager Stanlib, will manage the vehicle, which the three companies aim to build up to $1 billion by raising institutional capital.

It will invest in various renewable energy and related technologies, Stanlib said in the statement, without providing further details other than to say the initiative “will address various UN Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and industry innovation and infrastructure”. Standard Bank and Stanlib did not respond to requests for comment.

Certainly not lacking in ambition, though.

