Themes of the Year: Fundraising’s almighty stumble

With just over $82bn of unlisted, closed-end funds closed to date, you have to go back to 2015 for such a low tally.

Who’s a fan of time travelling? No one, if you work in infrastructure fundraising. Yet that’s exactly what the asset class did this year, with fundraising plunging to lows not seen since the mid-2010s.

At the time of writing, just over $82 billion has been raised for unlisted, closed-end infrastructure funds, a tally not seen since 2014 and 2015, when similar amounts were raised. To put that into perspective, that figure is roughly half the $161 billion raised for infrastructure in 2022, the asset class’s high-water mark.

Frankly, it could have all been much worse, if Brookfield Asset Management hadn’t come to the rescue with two landmark closings: its $28 billion fifth equity flagship, now officially the asset class’s biggest closed-end fund; and its third credit fund, which closed on $6 billion to become the largest pure-play infrastructure debt fund. Those two vehicles account for over 40 percent of the capital raised to date. In fact, Brookfield Infrastructure V’s final close – the only mega-fund to close this year compared to last year’s four – was greater than the $27 billion raised during the first nine months of the year.

And yet, alongside this dismal performance, a fundraising milestone was achieved: our Infrastructure Investor 100 ranking saw the collective amount of capital raised by the top managers in the sector cross the $1 trillion threshold for the first time. Confused? Well, our ranking tracked the amount of capital raised between 1 January 2018 and 31 August 2023, so plenty of good times in there.

Still, that’s the kind of performance most infrastructure practitioners will be keen to get back to ASAP. Will they be able to in 2024? There are signs that LP commitments started to thaw in the second half of 2023. Inflation appears increasingly under control, with the US Federal Reserve signalling three rate cuts in 2024. That points to a higher for longer environment that may become easier to navigate. And there are enough large-scale fundraises due a final close from the likes of Global Infrastructure Partners, EQT, Antin Infrastructure Partners, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield to make 2024 look quite a bit more promising.

An improvement doesn’t necessarily mean things will go back to the way they were, though. For example, it’s hard to see the cloud hanging over core infrastructure lifting easily, dampening the fundraising prospects of such vehicles.

“Super core returns are generally in the 5-to-6 percent range and core returns somewhere between 8 and 9 percent. You can get rates at those levels on bonds that can be bought from a Bloomberg terminal with very little purchase, management or liquidation costs associated with them,” Threadmark founder Bruce Chapman told us in September.

Not only that, but our changed macro environment is also putting the spotlight on how many of these assets were financed. “When you look at core, you’re probably focused on the underlying asset, and you’ve got the picture wrong. There are people who have lost money in core investments or had subpar returns because they had return envy and over-levered,” Kelly DePonte, managing director at placement agent Probitas Partners, said in June.

And while the energy transition has emerged as a fundraising bright spot, it’s not all plain sailing. Mark White, head of real assets at LP consultant Albourne Partners, complained at our recent America Forum, in New York, that the sector is too loosely defined, with Petya Nikolova, deputy chief investment officer and head of infrastructure at the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, saying she was most excited in 2024 “to find an energy transition fund we want to invest in”. Managers be warned.

So, look to 2024 with optimism – just don’t expect to party like it’s 2022.