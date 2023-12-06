Urbanisation: Elevating the metropolis

Today, more than half of the world’s population resides in urban spaces. By 2050, the UN forecasts this share could reach 70 percent, driven by a rural exodus and population growth.

“The global population percentage of over one million people living in cities is expected to rise from 23 percent in 2018 to over 28 percent in 2030, and the number of mega-cities (over 10 million people) is anticipated to rise from 33 to 43 percent in the same period,” says Ed Freeman, private equity infrastructure partner at global law firm Sidley Austin.

This massive shift in urbanisation clearly has implications for the future of city infrastructure. From rising traffic congestion via inefficient traffic flow, to lack of public transport and increased crowding on city streets, the demographic boom will test the limits of existing and future infrastructure.

“In Paris alone, motorists spend 64 hours each year in traffic jams,” says Pauline Thomson, director of infrastructure and head of data science at private equity firm Ardian.

The digital toolkit

Developing and embracing new technologies is one solution to ensure safe and sustainable mobility in increasingly dense and congested cities. “Our cities were mainly designed and developed for cars, with major polluted thoroughfares that are often hazardous for ‘soft’ mobility users of bicycles and scooters,” says Thomson. “Leveraging data and artificial intelligence will be a crucial part of the path forward to building the safer, smoother and more sustainable smart cities of tomorrow.”

Ardian knows this only too well after investing in French smart city specialist Wintics back in 2020. The firm uses its AI technology, Cityvision, to convert video streams from existing urban cameras into insightful traffic data. “[Wintics] uses deep-learning algorithms to gather data from fixed cameras installed on roads, buildings and elsewhere in cities to help streamline traffic and enable citizens to get around safely,” says Thomson.

Data generated in this way can then be used by urban operators and municipalities to deploy initiatives for greener, safer and more comfortable cities and transportation infrastructures. Reducing congestion in the most frequented and complex urban environments, as well as improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, is particularly important for building healthier and more sustainable urban spaces.

The easier, quicker and safer it is to travel by bicycle, on foot, by scooter or on public transport, arguably the more these “active” and shared means of transport will be adopted by citizens, further improving urban living standards and helping tackle road emissions.

Freeman says: “There is real urgency for this capital to be deployed and in a manner that aligns with macro social, economic and political forces, in particular the drive towards clean energy transition.

“We are seeing investment and opportunities in products and technologies that further these aims, such as fibre networks, data centres, efficient heating systems, battery storage, hydrogen, biomethane and biogas, recycling businesses and other circular economy assets, all of which are critical to evolving urban environments with a focus on long-term, sustainable futures.”