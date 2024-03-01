Vauban: Core makes a comeback

This article is sponsored by Vauban Infrastructure Partners

True core infrastructure, with its monopolistic market position, strong correlation to inflation and limited correlation to GDP, has once again proven its resilience in this new and challenging economic environment. And while M&A opportunities remain thin, the ability to partner with corporates and utilities to fund capex plans around their energy and digital transitions is keeping core infrastructure investors busy.

Fundraising fortunes are also looking up, as institutional investors warm to the double-digit returns available in a re-rated era, with money moving from real estate allocations in search of stability, in particular. Meanwhile, private wealth and retail investors are waking up to the opportunity that core infrastructure represents, says Vauban deputy CEO and founding partner Mounir Corm.

How has the high inflation and high interest rate environment impacted infrastructure portfolio performance?

Infrastructure as an asset class has passed this latest test with flying colours. Infrastructure proved its fundamental resilience through the covid-19 era, and now, two years later, has demonstrated its strong correlation to inflation and limited correlation to large macro trends, which has translated into low volatility. Indeed, valuations in portfolios have remained stable, at the very least, despite significant rate increases.

I would add that it has been genuine core infrastructure, with its monopolistic position and contractual protection, that has allowed managers to pass through price increases and has performed best through this period. Investors have discovered that more private equity-like assets, without that monopolistic position and contractual protection, have not fared as well.

A manager’s approach to financing has also been an important factor in terms of portfolio performance. A long-term approach to financing over the past decade when rates were low, as opposed to maximising leverage, has proved crucial. When rates increased, our portfolio of core investments was protected because of the long-term, fixed-rate structures that we had in place. We were not exposed to the risk of having to refinance at significantly higher costs.

Finally, I would point out that essential infrastructure has benefited from its limited correlation to GDP. The US and Europe, apart from Germany, have avoided recession but nonetheless, there has clearly been a meaningful slowdown in growth. Assets with a higher correlation to GDP, in contrast, have experienced a lower increase in revenues than predicted in business cases, once again highlighting the appeal of core strategies.

How would you describe the level of deal activity over the past 12 months?

I would say that the market has bifurcated. On one hand, the market based on GPs buying and selling assets between one another has clearly collapsed due to a mismatch in pricing expectations. Sellers have clung on to valuations based on an economic environment that no longer exists, while buyers have adapted to the new world, and are thus demanding higher returns on new acquisitions. There has been a dramatic slowdown in M&A activity globally as a result.

There is another market, however, that has remained extremely active: core infrastructure. Vauban has deployed over €1 billion into this market over the past year. Infrastructure still requires a huge amount of capex, most notably in Europe and the US, in order to finance the energy and digital transitions.

There are a large number of major corporations and utilities that are looking for long-term partners in order to meet their capex requirements. For example, we entered into a major joint venture with Telefónica in Spain around a rural fibre roll-out. That is a monopolistic, contracted situation in which we are able to help the telco operator meet its capex plans on a highly strategic asset. This part of the market is still extremely busy because it is driven less by equity value and more by the capex and financing needs of those players.

Are there any common themes emerging when you consider your asset management priorities for the year ahead?

There are a number of themes that we concentrate on across the portfolio. A focus on operational efficiency is always a priority for the asset-heavy companies we invest in, and so contrary to what some may think, there is huge scope to create operational efficiencies in core assets. It is not something reserved for just value-add strategies.

Capital structure is another key area of focus. One good example of finding more value in core assets came at the back-end of last year when we reached an agreement with the counterparty on an Italian hospital PPP to extend the concession contract. With that contract extension, we have been able to offer new services to the public entity, as well as financial value through a subsequent refinancing.

“Everything related to decarbonisation is another strong value driver… ‘decarbonisation amendments’ [create] stakeholder value for everyone because we are building long-term resilience and value into the asset, while at the same time generating more revenues for the private sector”

Everything related to decarbonisation is another strong value driver. We are in discussions with many public counterparties regarding what we call ‘decarbonisation amendments’ to existing contracts, whereby we will add new capex in order to decarbonise the asset. This then creates stakeholder value for everyone because we are building long-term resilience and value into the asset, while at the same time generating more revenues for the private sector.

We also have a theme around recycling. Recycling is an investment category in itself, of course. We are investors in Paprec in France, for example. But it is also an asset management priority. We are starting to work through a programme to help our portfolio companies improve their processes and the level of recycling across their value chain, which will not only drive a reduction in their overall carbon footprint as they use less materials, but will also enhance their financial value as the overall cost in the company is reduced.

Finally, I would like to highlight something that is often overlooked in conversations around asset management: stakeholder engagement. Over the past two years, we have engaged with counterparties around consumer price index (CPI) correlation, in particular. This has enabled us to pass through more than 90 percent of inflation, typically through targeted discounting strategies designed to support those facing financial difficulties.

How would you describe the fundraising environment today?

Last year was clearly extremely challenging for fundraising, but I think institutional investors are now moving forward, taking with them a few key lessons now that the dust has settled on the new macroeconomic environment. Investors have been reminded of the advantages of core infrastructure. They see that there has been a re-rating and as deals get done at a higher discount rate, it is possible to achieve low double-digit returns, which is highly compelling from a risk/reward perspective.

We are seeing investors reallocating from real estate into core infrastructure, in particular. Real estate was supposed to provide institutional investors with long-term cashflows and yield, as well as correlation with inflation and stability, but that has not proved to be the case in this more difficult economic environment. In fact, valuations have been highly volatile, and CPI has not been pushed through efficiently. Investors are therefore looking to core infrastructure to fulfil that role. In addition, we see institutional investors continuing their sustainability and energy transition push, and infrastructure is the natural beneficiary.

Something else that has helped revive the fundraising market is the fact that while M&A has been subdued for the past year, we are starting to see more asset sales from GPs as they come under increasing pressure to demonstrate distributed to paid-in capital. As investors start to receive those distributions, that will ease some of the allocation constraints that have made fundraising challenging over the past year.

We are also seeing the emergence of new allocators in addition to the traditional pension funds, insurance companies, and funds of funds, with increased appetite from the private wealth and retail markets. Overall, therefore, I would say we are confident on fundraising conditions going forward.