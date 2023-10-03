Why we’re creating a dedicated energy transition resource

This monthly newsletter and our new hub will bring you our best insight and thought leadership on this mega-trend.

It will have escaped no one that the energy transition has become arguably the most important vertical in infrastructure investing today – trailed closely, albeit not yet too closely, by digital.

A cursory glance at the numbers will tell you all you need to know. In 2022, when infrastructure recorded its best-ever fundraising year – with funds closing on around $160 billion of capital – energy transition fundraising accounted for some 13 percent of that amount. This half year, when funds closed plunged by a precipitous 93 percent to $7.6 billion compared to H1 2022, energy transition fundraising remained remarkably steady, accounting for about 14 percent of that total.

When you zoom in on sector-specific fundraising, things become even more interesting. In 2019 and 2020, the energy transition made up 25 and 20 percent of all sector-specific fundraising, respectively. In 2021 and 2022, that shot up to 50 and 60 percent. And in this dismal half-year? The energy transition accounted for 66 percent of all sector-focused capital.

This rise in the energy transition’s fundraising prowess is, of course, in line with its status as our generation’s defining investment trend. That, in turn, explains why some of the biggest names in our industry are carving out dedicated teams and products for it. Brookfield Asset Management set a record last year with the close of its $15 billion Global Transition Fund, with BGTF II already in market and off to a healthy start. KKR recently jumped into the fray with its new climate strategy, which it called “industrials with an infra approach”, and it too will raise a dedicated vehicle.

But it’s not just about superstar managers – outfits of all sizes are choosing the energy transition either as a launchpad for new products, or as a premier sector to invest in from their generalist offerings.

The sector is broader and deeper than ever and gone are the days when ‘renewables’ was all there was to it. Now, investors have to contend with energy storage, grid assets, new sectors like hydrogen, as well as the burgeoning opportunity to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries, transportation, food and agriculture. There’s also the adjacent prospect offered by nature-based solutions, which are increasingly on infrastructure investors’ radars.

Which is another way of saying that if an infrastructure investor wanted to focus solely on the energy transition, said investor would have their hands full sourcing deals and would want for nothing on the fundraising front.

It is in recognition of how far the sector has come that we are launching our Energy Transition Monthly: a new newsletter published the first Wednesday of every month bringing together our best insight and thought leadership on this transformational mega-trend. At the same time, we are also unveiling our Energy Transition hub. Whether you invest solely in the energy transition or want all our energy transition content in one place, the hub is what you should bookmark for easy access.

When KKR announced its new climate strategy, global head of infrastructure Raj Agrawal captured a sentiment we have long been articulating:

“We’re going to have hard assets, great counterparties, good contracts. All those elements will be in place in what we do in climate. But climate is such a high-growth [area] with very new business models. There’s some inherent unpredictability. We’re incubating this climate strategy from our infrastructure platform because we want to apply an infrastructure mindset to what we do.”

In the end, the energy transition is all about creating the essential assets of tomorrow. That is a job for infrastructure practitioners, and the main reason we believe the asset class is the beating heart of the global energy transition.

We hope our new energy transition resource helps you on that mission.