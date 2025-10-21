2025 awards: Send us your submissions!

It’s global awards time!

Now in its 17th edition, the Infrastructure Investor Awards have been a staple of the infrastructure industry’s calendar as a time to celebrate the best in class across firms, funds, deals, exits and more.

We are calling for you submissions until 11:30pm (PT) November 21. As usual, we’ve also put together some handy guidelines to help you prepare your submissions.

As of last year, the winners in each category will be decided by a judging panel of Infrastructure Investor editors, the same people who previously focused on producing the shortlists, augmented by senior editorial staff from other asset classes (see full list below).

The submissions process will remain unchanged: readers can submit nominations for all open categories via our dedicated portal. The judges will work through these, verify the information provided with market sources and draw on their own insight into who the standout performers were in the year just gone.

The winners and runners up will be announced in Q1 2026, as well as appearing in the March Annual Review.

Meet the judges

Bruno Alves – Infrastructure Investor‘s Senior Editor has been covering the infra market since 2008. He joined PEI in late 2009 and became Senior Editor of II in 2015.

Kalliope Gourntis – Infrastructure Investor‘s Deputy Editor has been covering the infra market since she joined PEI in mid-2013, becoming an editor in early 2018.

Zak Bentley – Zak joined PEI in 2016, covering the EMEA market out of London until he relocated to New York and became Infrastructure Investor‘s Americas Editor in early 2022.

Daniel Kemp – Based in Sydney, Australia, Daniel joined in early 2018 and is currently PEI Group’s APAC Editor.

Nathalie Tidman – Nathalie is the Editor of Infrastructure Investor Deals. She has over seven years of experience covering the industry via stints at Infralogic and Inspiratia.

Philip Borel – PEI Group’s Editorial Director has been with the company since 2001, leading its global editorial, research and analytics team.

Andy Thomson – A PEI veteran who joined in 2003, Andy is currently the Senior Editor of Private Debt Investor. He was also a Senior Editor of Infrastructure Investor for several years.

Toby Mitchenall – Toby first joined PEI in summer 2008 and is currently Senior Editor, ESG and Sustainability. He has also served as Senior Editor, Private Equity.