AIIB: Redefining infrastructure through a nature lens

A fundamental shift in mindset to recognise nature as infrastructure is required for investments to deliver both financial returns and environmental enrichment, say Erik Berglof and Jang Ping Thia of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

This article is sponsored by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Traditionally, infrastructure and sustainability have been viewed as acting in opposition to one another. The construction of roads and railways or the laying of underwater communication cables have been pursued for their utilitarian benefits, not their environmental ones. But this approach is changing. Today, modern infrastructure investment strategies look to deliver nature-positive impact as well as financial returns.

Erik Berglof, chief economist, and Jang Ping Thia, lead economist and manager, at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), explain how greener infrastructure can deliver both environmental and economic advantages. In particular, they observe how the AIIB’s ethos of “nature as infrastructure” is a new approach to asset management that can serve all stakeholders.

The AIIB pxromotes a new way of looking at nature and biodiversity, entitled ‘Nature as infrastructure’. In what sense is this a new perspective?

Erik Berglof: We do not see a lot of investments that take this perspective – that look at both the challenges we are trying to address with infrastructure and, as the first port of call, if nature can deliver the necessary services. The adoption of the nature as infrastructure perspective requires a deep understanding of nature and what it can provide. This is a constantly evolving part of our knowledge.

It may be implicit in some organisations, but we do not see many projects that adopt this approach. Admittedly, it is a very demanding approach, but it is also a very interesting one. It is a different mindset from the one that usually accompanies traditional infrastructure projects. The nature as infrastructure approach is about being more than just nature positive, it’s about realising the full upside of nature’s potential.

Jang Ping Thia: There are two important factors that have influenced our nature as infrastructure ethos. The first is the Dasgupta Review, which was commissioned by the UK government to assess the economic value of nature and costs of degradation. It called for more action to increase stock of nature and biodiversity. This is now well understood.

However, at AIIB, infrastructure development is very important, too. It is something that developing countries in Asia and beyond continue to lack. We need to close this infrastructure gap, and nature as infrastructure is a way of bringing the two conversations together. We need to build more infrastructure while continuing to respect nature, but we take this even further. We see some parts of nature as directly providing some of the infrastructure services that markets need. Where we can, we should encourage this harmony, building up nature for infrastructure services.

Preventing or slowing down climate change is often the focus of green investment. Why is it so important not to neglect nature and biodiversity also?

EB: First, a point that we reinforce throughout our fifth Asian Infrastructure Finance report is that nature and climate are very closely linked. They are linked in two distinct ways. There is a very important role for nature in addressing the challenges of climate change in terms of CO2 absorption, but also in mitigating the impacts of climate change through adaptation and efforts to build stronger resilience.

However, sustainable infrastructure also creates some conflicts between slowing climate change and protecting nature and biodiversity. For example, many renewable energy projects require large tracts of land. We try to show that there are important considerations around where you locate your green technologies to minimise the negative impact on biodiversity and natural capital.

Another aspect that we point out is the sheer scale of investment that will be needed to address climate change and support the transition to net zero in developing countries. The ability of these countries to attract such investments will depend on the extent to which their natural capital endowments are recognised and valued by both markets and decision-makers.

It has become clear, looking long-term, that the degradation of natural capital causes economic damage. How can stakeholders factor this into their investment strategies?

JPT: This strikes at the core of the problem for many infrastructure projects. When you cut down a forest, you may see an immediate GDP boost and your exports may rise, but it comes at the cost of long-term damage to your growth.

Protecting nature requires investors and policymakers to avoid a myopic perspective; they need to account for the loss of nature on GDP. Markets should always consider the state of their natural capital and the total stock of their biodiversity when making any decisions around infrastructure projects. That way, conserving nature also carries the double dividend of mitigating against climate change.

As well as taking a long-term approach, it is also important to recognise that there are ways of integrating biodiversity conservation directly within infrastructure development. In our report, we describe a few different mechanisms to deliver this integration. The first concerns measuring the impact of infrastructure on the surrounding environment. The second revolves around valuation. Once you have the necessary data, make a proper valuation of your assets – and make this explicit with a cost-benefit analysis. Third, where possible, mitigate, offset and find the right instruments to minimise damage.

EB: We are not saying that natural capital cannot deliver short-term benefits. There are short-term and long-term impacts with any project, but natural capital should be integrated into the assessment stage. Whenever we are making decisions of this nature, we need to fully internalise these effects, whether it be in the short- or long-term.

How can investors support the financing of nature-positive outcomes?

EB: The building of markets for offsets is very important for the financing of nature positive outcomes, as is preserving the integrity of these markets. Within this, it is essential that investors understand that it is not as simple as offsetting damage in one locality by financing a nature-positive project in another.

Modern technology will make biodiversity commitments easier to monitor, however. For example, we now have tools that provide clear measurements around forest recovery. This will help convince investors and governments that it is meaningful to make investments in this space.

JPT: Regarding technological development, satellite tools have been created that can accurately monitor forest cover. This kind of satellite verification helps underpin markets, making it very clear to investors that forests are being protected. Similarly, you can now track species with remote sensing. Technology is now available that monitors and verifies natural capital and can validate your investment decisions.

How important is local knowledge to sustainable infrastructure?

EB: Local engagement is essential. Local communities can help substantially with the global climate problem. First, investors should be aware that local communities may have completely different valuations of assets. That is why having communities on board is of critical importance to mitigating climate change – they often have a stronger appreciation and deeper understanding of nature as infrastructure.

Local networks can take traditional infrastructure funds into new territories. Investors are looking for much deeper collaborations and ways that they can benefit from local knowledge.

Understanding nature as infrastructure depends on partnerships between both local communities and the international scientific community. Only by fostering collaboration between different kinds of coalitions can we find workable solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises. These coalitions will consist of the public sector, private capital, philanthropists and, of course, both local and global stakeholders.

JPT: Nature is hyper-localised. It is heavily dependent on local knowledge. In North China for example, there are several disused mines where residents are planting a particular type of shrub to rewild the mine and heal the scarring of the land. For me, this is a wonderful example of nature’s restorative capacity. To make the most of this capacity, the input of all stakeholders is needed – investors, economists, journalists and more.

What are your ambitions around future infrastructure investment?

EB: I think viewing nature as infrastructure promises several exciting opportunities. Using this as our investment thesis helps us to stay in touch with both local networks and international scientific communities, reminding us that biodiversity and natural capital are both very complex.

Infrastructure investing is only going to become more interesting in the future. It is my belief that it will attract new partners and new types of capital that lead to new projects benefiting the world over.