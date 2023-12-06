Building bridges: Infrastructure’s inclusivity goal

Infrastructure is the backbone of a functioning society and, as such, those that develop and manage that infrastructure must reflect the societies that they serve. The infrastructure investment industry is striving to become more inclusive by looking to drive diversity throughout the value chain, while also embracing the opportunity to create infrastructure that can help bridge societal divides for years to come.

At asset manager level, the range of initiatives being employed to recruit and retain more diverse workforces is broad. Ardian, for example, launched the Ardian Women’s Club in 2018, and has also carried out extensive training to help people understand DE&I topics and to increase awareness around individual bias in recruitment.

“This has proven to be very powerful in changing our firmwide approach to DE&I and has helped reduce inequalities between men and women in the work environment,” says Candice Brenet, head of sustainability at Ardian.

“We are proud to say that today, women represent 41 percent of Ardian’s employees. This has led us to set more specific targets, namely, to reach 40 percent of women in investment teams and 25 percent of women in investment committees by 2030.”

At Vauban Infrastructure Partners, there has been a focus on eliminating gender salary discrepancies since inception. The firm also provides three months’ paternity leave, equal to its maternity leave offering. “The idea was to replicate the disruption that a woman faces in her career when she has children, including the positives but also the negatives, in terms of coming back into a company that has continued to grow without you and trying to find your place,” says founding partner and chief executive Gwenola Chambon.

Vauban has also forged partnerships with kindergartens in all the markets where it operates to help alleviate the stresses of childcare. Like Ardian, the firm has embarked on rigorous training programmes to help people understand the differences that exist between those with different backgrounds, with the objective of ensuring that everyone is heard. Vauban also has a policy of engaging with a wide range of schools in its recruitment efforts. “Infrastructure procures essential services for communities, so it is important that the diversity of those communities is reflected in the people managing that infrastructure,” says Chambon.

The infrastructure industry’s inclusivity ambitions are now also starting to extend throughout the value chain, starting of course with underlying assets. “We have clear and publicly communicated ambitions to ensure diversity at the board level of every single portfolio company,” says Esther Peiner, managing director and co-head of private infrastructure, Europe, at Partners Group. “A heightened focus on diversity is something we feel very strongly about.”

Meanwhile, as well as including provisions that push for board-level diversity in its financing agreements, Vauban is as well as looking to drive diversity and inclusion in the wider ecosystem. “When we sign any contract with a supplier, we request that a proportion of women are incorporated in the services that are delivered,” says Chambon.

“Unfortunately, there is still a scarcity of women in this industry, so this is not something we can insist on. But we do expect to see progress. If we have not seen progress after a couple of months, we will send letters asking why. Just as we seek to improve the carbon footprint of the entire value chain, we also have dedicated provisions around parity.”

Shaping the future

Perhaps most powerfully of all, infrastructure itself can help create a more inclusive society. “The assets we own are essential to the prosperity of communities and countries,” says Marion Calcine, chief investment officer, infrastructure and senior managing director at Ardian. “High-quality transport networks, fast and stable telecommunications, reliable and sustainable sources of energy are all vital for economic and social development.”

“Digital and transport infrastructure both enhance connectivity, which is one of the most important aspects in driving inclusion across many different aspects of diversity,” adds Peiner. “Infrastructure investing can therefore direct capital flows towards addressing social inequalities, including between different population densities. Rural connectivity and rural accessibility enable better economic outcomes for particular regions across developing, but also developed, societies. Digital connectivity, in particular, has a huge role to play in ensuring equal access to education and healthcare, for example, and from a societal perspective that makes it as important as the energy transition.”

Vauban, however, has discovered that in addressing one social divide it is possible to create another. “We carried out an in-depth impact study following our fibre roll-out in rural France. We certainly found lots of positives. But we also found that a new gap was created, with an ageing population unable to use the digital tools that so much of society now relies on,” Chambon says. “The public entity we were working with therefore proactively proposed training to tackle that generational divide and help people to survive in this new, highly connected environment.”

This is just one example of infrastructure’s need to keep changing and adapting in response to society’s own evolutions. “Good infrastructure investment is all about the ability to anticipate what society will need to function, not just today, but in 20- or 30-years’ time,” Peiner says. “I think there is too rigid a view in the industry currently, that infrastructure must fit into one of five definitional sub-sets. We need to be more open-minded about the areas of public service that need to be transformed.”

Peiner points to healthcare in particular. “Between pressure on public budgets, ageing demographics and huge innovation in the space, there is real potential to improve quality of life across all parts of society. I therefore believe that certain aspects of healthcare delivery could be mutualised for the public good, such as state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment,” she explains.

“Put simply, I think certain parts of the healthcare value chain could be looked at in the same way as electricity transmission lines, highways or airports, operated and maintained by independent infrastructure owners. That will drive more efficient allocation of capital, making medical innovation affordable and improving outcomes. It is not something that is going to happen in the short-term, but I believe it is a debate that we need to have.”