Eurazeo: Full speed ahead for sustainable infrastructure

This article is sponsored by Eurazeo

Europe’s push to build a green economy offers profound opportunities for infrastructure investors across a range of sectors from energy to transport to waste management.

Laurent Chatelin, partner and head of the infrastructure investment team at Eurazeo, and Melissa Cohen and Martin Sichelkow, both managing directors at the firm, say that managers that can point to a track record in sustainable investing are in prime position to win the trust of LPs that increasingly prioritise impact alongside returns.

The Eurazeo infrastructure team discuss opportunities in sustainable infrastructure, including EV charging, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and plastics recycling.

How much appetite are you seeing from LPs for managers that can deliver an energy transition strategy?

Laurent Chatelin: Our focus is on ‘transition infrastructure’ – this is infrastructure that will deliver essential services with a lower carbon footprint and a more sustainable business

model.

We have seen the type of investors that allocate to the asset class changing – purely financial investors are now joined by investors looking for impact. Impact used to be a dirty word in the infrastructure space because people imagined it meant lower returns. But now, an increasing amount of capital is chasing an impact strategy delivering superior financial performance and looking for funds like ours that have the SFDR Article 9 label to demonstrate its credentials.

Martin Sichelkow: The fundraising market across private markets is very difficult currently, so I think it is crucial, and a real differentiator, to be able to demonstrate a track record in sustainability.

We manage an Article 9 fund, but we defined our strategy four years ago, before the SFDR came in and ESG moved up the agenda. We did not design our strategy such to tick the boxes on the Article 9 criteria.

LPs are becoming more and more critical in their review of ESG credentials. A lot of people have the same way of explaining what they are doing, and everybody claims to be ‘green’. But because we have been pioneers in this space for a long period, I think we have a credible story that LPs are willing to buy into.

How do you feel about opportunities in EV charging infrastructure?

Melissa Cohen: There is no actual technology risk with EV charging – the hardware exists and a number of suppliers in the market have already scaled.

Additionally, we see high barriers to entry in the public charging market, where a CPO (charging point operator) business model is to enter into long term agreements with a real estate partner (supermarket, hotel, retailer, etc) with exclusivity on the sites.

When we observe the more mature European countries, we see a strong correlation between EV penetration and the utilisation rate for the charging infrastructure. In order to be among the top performers and mitigate the traffic risk, your site will need to be strategically located to be attractive to EV users.

The first challenge in this market is therefore to be successful in securing premium locations (land grab), as these are the locations that you will be operating over the long run.

Additionally, a successful CPO should be able to offer the best customer experience, both from an operational standpoint by providing a reliable and performant infrastructure demonstrating a very high uptime, but also, from a customer journey standpoint, which can be enhanced thanks to the use of a dedicated software.

Finally, you would need a dynamic electricity sourcing approach to make sure you can optimise your sourcing cost and be aligned with competition.

In 2022 we decided to invest in a French-based charge point operator that operates in seven European countries, which was applying the playbook that we were looking for in this market.

Another factor that creates strong tailwinds is regulation, particularly the ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) after 2035 in the EU. The car manufacturers are ramping up EV production well ahead of that deadline, because the market is shifting and no-one wants to be stuck with an ICE vehicle that they can’t easily sell in the future.

What about the market for producing sustainable aviation fuel?

MS: We put SAF in the category of power-to-X. We like this because there is a market available, with long-term offtake agreements where customers are willing to pay a premium for SAF over fossil-based fuels.

The most common so-called sustainable fuels today involve the use of cooking oils, fatty acids or ‘energy crops’. But there are big questions around how sustainable that is and whether you can scale it up, especially given the need for land to produce energy crops.

But we see a strong possibility for scaling-up SAF that is made synthetically with green hydrogen mixed with CO2 to produce e-kerosene. It also benefits from the fact it can be a drop-in fuel – making use of existing trucks and pipelines to ship it, then using it in existing aircraft.

The most important part of the SAF process will be producing green hydrogen. It will need to be produced in places with cheap and abundant baseload green energy. There aren’t many places on Earth that have that – in Europe, it’s basically Iceland, northern Norway and certain parts of Sweden. It is an interesting space that we have been monitoring for a while now. And a few concrete projects are coming out that require a lot of capital, because these are very large projects, generally.

How do you see opportunities in the circular economy, particularly around waste processing and recycling?

MS: We have invested in building a large-scale facility for sorting plastic waste in Denmark. This is a build-to-core play and a first mover play in that Denmark did not have any infrastructure to sort plastic waste. Today, most plastic waste in Denmark is incinerated, which reduces the need for landfill, but produces a huge amount of CO2 emissions.

The name of the game is basically to secure the plastic feedstock – we will generate the majority of our revenues by earning gate fees through taking plastic waste from Danish municipalities. We’ll then use a high-tech system to sort the plastic into the six or seven types of plastic mono-fractions, and the sorted plastic can then be sold to recyclers.

Again, we are benefiting from regulation. There are regulations at the EU level requiring more plastic to be recycled, and plastics to contain a higher percentage of recycled content. These are being transposed to each EU member state. Denmark itself has set stringent targets that will progressively enter into force between 2025 and 2030. Our facility will allow us to treat all Denmark’s plastic waste once the value chain has been organised.

How are EU regulations affecting the ability of investment firms to finance the scaling-up of transition infrastructure?

LC: The transition requires regulation because naturally humankind has always turned towards fossil-based fuels – first wood, then coal, then oil and gas. Technologies that, for example, convert the energy of the sun to produce electricity through solar panels, are much harder to develop. Solar power is now cheap to produce, but it needed regulation and subsidies in its early days.

Ultimately, regulation at the EU level is helping to channel capital into sustainable businesses, into renewables and electrification technologies, into circular economy. The US has taken a different approach with the Inflation Reduction Act, which is based more on providing market incentives. That might be helping the US to attract battery manufacturing and other industries, but infrastructure is fundamentally a local business. There are huge opportunities to invest in sustainable infrastructure in Europe – Europe needs local infrastructure for things like electricity generation, waste recycling and all the other things we’ve talked about.

Sustainable infrastructure does not just rely on regulation to attract capital. Our investment platform is based on the foundation that sustainability creates value over the long run. It creates value for investors, because it helps them avoid exposure to stranded assets, and because secondary buyers will look for sustainability performance. You do not need to be a genius to realise that someone will be prepared to pay more for a sustainable business, compared to a business that does the same thing but is more carbon intensive.