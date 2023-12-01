Infrastructure debt is a resilient solution, says BNP Paribas

This article is sponsored by BNP Paribas Asset Management

Despite a volatile macro environment, infrastructure debt is experiencing strong tailwinds as a source of stable capital for managers and investors. Green assets are also proving popular as the pressure to improve sustainability within infrastructure increases.

Vincent Guillaume and Stéphanie Passet, deputy heads of infrastructure debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management, consider the current opportunities in infrastructure and how new assets relating to the energy transition and technology are key trends to monitor.

How do you see the infrastructure debt market developing over the next few years?

Vincent Guillaume: We are observing that the market is currently active. While there has been a slowdown in M&A activity on the equity side, the debt market continues to show strength, with robust and appealing asset class fundamentals keeping its pipeline strong. We are also seeing a significant amount of refinancing activity and incremental facilities to finance company growth.

Additionally, there continues to be greenfield opportunities driven by mega-trends such as the energy transition, clean mobility and digitalisation. Investing in all this infrastructure across the globe caters to a lot of needs and therefore we believe the market will continue to expand in the coming months as there will be a lot of projects to finance.

Stéphanie Passet: What we also witness is that the spectrum of infrastructure debt becomes wider. For instance, from very secured senior debt to more junior and mezzanine debt; there is a lot of variety in terms of investment and not just one product.

Is now a good time to allocate capital to infrastructure debt?

VG: It is a great time for infrastructure debt because if you look at the macro environment, it has been characterised by significant market volatility: a combination of rising interest rates, high inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. Yet, in this context, investing in infrastructure debt is a resilient solution for investors, specifically those looking for long-term income, stable cashflow, as well as exposure to a diversified asset class.

Infrastructure debt can provide attractive absolute returns. This is the reason why, in recent months, we have noticed a greater influx of LPs directing their investments towards infrastructure debt as opposed to equity. Previously, debt was overlooked by some players just looking for yield, but now they can see that debt offers interesting risk adjusted returns and a good income generation, particularly on junior debt due to the absolute return.

In the next few years, we will see the positive illiquidity premium continue to be there. When comparing infrastructure debt to a fixed income strategy, it remains a valuable diversification option within the fixed income category.

Have you seen changes in investment needs over the past 12 months?

SP: Global warming is a defining issue of our time. We are at a turning point in the infrastructure market, as everyone is transitioning to low carbon assets. We are seeing a significant investment need for financing climate change and energy transition assets. Public funds cannot finance all these assets, so private capital has a more significant role to play in this regard.

For BNP Paribas Asset Management specifically, sustainability and the fight against climate change are at the heart of our business model. We are strongly committed to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and infrastructure in this overall context is fundamental to enable this transition.

Renewables are only half the story. Of course, the need for renewables is huge, but we also need to think about the decarbonisation of all infrastructure assets, including other sectors. This could be transportation or phasing out utilities from coal.

Decarbonisation also touches upon the reduction of carbon emissions through a circular economy and recycling. We hear many suggestions around producing less raw materials or designing projects with a view to optimise the reuse of a material at the end of its life.

Furthermore, we see opportunities in carbon capture projects, where carbon can be captured directly from industrial production and stored underground.

What kind of innovation and new assets are you seeing in the market today?

SP: There is significant progress in the transition to a low-carbon economy. In terms of new assets, I would say batteries that are used to store electricity for later use provide interesting opportunities. We are following closely the advancement of this sector as it is an important tool for the development and stability of low carbon infrastructures.

For example, batteries are used to stabilise the grid in support of the developments of renewables and help optimise electricity use. Batteries are also being used to power electric vehicles, an area benefiting from a strong European political and regulatory push. With a view to secure local supply, gigafactories are under construction in Europe, providing interesting financing opportunities.

Clean hydrogen is another tool, central to the energy transition. Green hydrogen that is produced using low cost and abundant renewable energy is an interesting low carbon energy carrier.

The versatility of use of hydrogen is what makes it an exciting new asset as it can be used as fuel for transportation, as well as to produce steel, methanol or ammonia, which is key to food production. Bearing this in mind, you should not focus on one specific asset class but look at the whole value chain.

VG: I think the key for me when looking at new assets is that you need expertise, because it’s a very complex process, and as Stéphanie mentioned, you need to analyse the whole value chain. At BNP Paribas, we are at an advantage as we benefit from strong group support with experts in these specific sectors that can help us to analyse the technology, the market risk and the income generation of these kinds of assets.

I think what will be key in the next few years is to differentiate the capacity to invest; to be proactive or to invest early in new assets but also to offer a bespoke solution for financing these assets.

How is AI developing within infrastructure and what are the opportunities that it presents?

VG: We are still very much at the beginning of AI in infrastructure, but digital technology has always been a key driver of the development of infrastructure assets. I think this will be the same with AI, which is an enabler of new solutions. We can think about optimising the design of infrastructure assets, the use of the infrastructure assets and the management of data. AI has many applications: it can be used for power supply, to optimise energy consumption and make processes more efficient. It can also be used to optimise EV charging.

Ultimately, I think AI will be used across all asset classes and will help build better, more efficient greener assets. Clearly, we need to be at the forefront of AI, but it will also require a lot of new infrastructure to support its development.

How do you see sustainability within infra developing over the next decade? What will be the key trends and challenges?

SP: We continue to see investor focus on sustainable assets. Beyond climate change, we observe new themes arising within sustainability – an increased focus on the preservation of biodiversity, and natural capital. These focuses, alongside the idea of a circular economy, are becoming important factors for investors when analysing new projects. The regulatory backdrop is also constantly evolving when it comes to impact, which is driving the development of new products.

VG: In the past, there were more European investors focused on sustainability, but now we can see global investors are also putting an increased focus on sustainable investments. We have noticed that more asset managers are launching funds that have the main objective of fighting climate change by investing in sustainable assets such as the energy transition and clean mobility. I think there is a strong trend in the market to be able to invest in these kinds of assets.