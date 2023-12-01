Prime Capital: Achieving investment alchemy

This article is sponsored by Prime Capital

Persistent inflation, combined with higher interest rates and lower long-term price expectations, has created a challenging environment for investors looking to support green infrastructure projects. This is the view of Mathias Bimberg, head of infrastructure, and Jens Walzner, executive director of infrastructure, at asset management firm Prime Capital.

Bimberg and Walzner discuss how investors can secure returns amid macroeconomic turmoil and their hopes for a greener future. Both are dependent on regulatory developments and investment strategies that prioritise accretion rather than the status quo.

What are some of the main investment trends you are seeing around renewables currently?

Jens Walzner: One of the core renewable trends concerns the situation around increased capex and interest rates. At the same time, electricity market prices have come down to a level where new projects face difficulties getting off the ground.

We have seen this in the offshore wind sector in particular, which has historically needed subsidised offtake agreements due to the relatively high levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). However, today, even these subsidies are no longer sufficient. As such, we are not active in this market. We decided several years ago that we did not want to be dependent on subsidies.

Our renewable investments are in the onshore wind and solar photovoltaics sectors, where each benefits from being among the lowest-cost sources of green power. While we see these trends becoming a challenge in the markets we are active in, we still believe there are possibilities to build attractive projects.

Mathias Bimberg: We are in the middle of one of the most challenging market environments I have experienced. As Jens described, capex inflation, in combination with higher interest rates and lower long-term price expectations, is deflating the premiums that developers are able to generate when they sell a project. Often, the bids developers are receiving are at or below the necessary capex levels.

In the past, we have acquired our projects without competition from other buyers. We have secured project rights as early as possible, leading to significant discounts compared to the very high premiums we have seen over the last 24 months. The good news is that our strategy is not affected by the difficult market conditions we are seeing. Although our projects are not struggling, it is undoubtedly more challenging to build an economic project in light of the current market environment.

Another trend we are seeing is that the power purchase agreement price levels needed to bring projects to the construction stage have become increasingly decoupled from the actual electricity price markets. This means that offtakers that do not regard themselves as eco-friendly entities or sharks will need to pay a significant premium. The new benchmark, in our view, is the LCOE – not the predicted power price being projected by institutes such as Baringa.

What specific areas within renewables are attracting investment?

MB: The way out of the current situation is value-add investing and doing something intelligent with new green electricity. This requires a great deal of business courage because investors need to become alchemists. At Prime Capital, we have prepared ourselves for this situation over several years.

In 2020, we launched our Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund I, which can invest up to 25 percent into onshore wind synergistic technologies, such as e-fuel production. We have increased the proportion of funding we are directing to these technologies to 33 percent in our latest fund, the Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund II. Our entire team is also working on Power-to-X projects in the Nordics, such as a green ammonia project for the Norwegian maritime industry and a green methane project in Finland.

It is worth pointing out that although onshore wind is becoming more expensive, it is still the cheapest form of electricity. In the regions where we are active, it still has a competitive cost advantage compared to other technologies. We see big opportunities here to utilise the green electricity we are producing.

JW: Regarding our project in Finland, it is about combining new green electricity in the region with the production of e-fuels – in this case, e-liquefied synthetic gas, also known as e-LSG – to decarbonise the heavy-duty long-distance transportation industry. Besides, I also believe batteries will represent a huge value-add opportunity for renewable projects. This will contain a lot of value regarding the ancillary services market, offering the potential to shape PPAs as well as doing arbitrage trading. This revenue stream is complementary as it is not or is even negatively correlated to renewable revenues.

The energy transition is often characterised as a global movement, but to what extent are there regional nuances between markets that investors should be aware of?

JW: Regulatory differences are fundamental to understanding the nuances between markets, as are the different levels of support for energy transition projects. While renewable projects can be realised without subsidies, this is not feasible in the Power-to-X sector. For instance, the substantial benefits being promised by the Inflation Reduction Act in the US are attracting investment. Conversely, the measures being pushed in the EU are comparatively complex and not sufficient in scope. So, there remains a lot of additional support required in the EU to foster the energy transition.

Within the EU itself, there are regional differences. For example, power price levels are lower in the Nordics, as are the grid CO2 levels. The 90 percent renewable quota for the grid in this region is something else to bear in mind. These nuances are triggering regulatory benefits for Power-to-X projects. These benefits can be utilised for investments, but more supporting mechanisms are still required.

MB: The capital market is efficient and we are competing on a global basis for the capital that is needed for the energy transition. The capital will flow into the market where the investment opportunity is the greatest. We are competing against US regulations and the consequence will ultimately be that in Europe, if we do not react, we will lose out on renewable and energy transition investments.

Are you witnessing a great deal of investor appetite for Power-to-X projects? Is this appetite visible across a variety of industries?

MB: Power-to-X projects are not currently attracting much interest from institutional investors – more education is still required. In this regard, it is similar to making investors comfortable with greenfield risk a few years ago.

To encourage their interest, we have a strategy that combines different renewable technologies with an option to go into the energy transition, but only if this is value-accretive. This is more digestible for institutional investors than a pure Power-to-X strategy.

What are your hopes for the future regarding sustainable infrastructure?

JW: There is clearly a necessity from our perspective and also an advantage in extending the value chain around renewables. The efforts required to do this are significant and it cannot be achieved by a single party alone.

I hope core regulations to support Power-to-X projects are forthcoming, with sufficient subsidies to compete internationally or, conversely, further penalties for the ongoing use of grey energy. This will be important as otherwise, few offtakers will be able to afford to adopt green energy.

MB: Broadly, I hope we will find peaceful solutions to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. I also hope the private capital flowing into the energy transition increases substantially to meet our targets. In that sense, I believe that institutional investors must accept their fiduciary duty of investing sustainably.

I also hope governments provide as much support for renewables as they have historically placed behind fossil fuels and adopt a regulatory environment that reflects this. The energy transition is a significant challenge but also a great opportunity. Everyone has a role to play in this and I hope we all remember that.