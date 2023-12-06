Exploring the AI effect on infrastructure

Infrastructure assets are currently robust, predictable and enduring. However, as a wave of technological disruption prepares to reshape the sector, infrastructure may never be the same again.

“Technology, particularly artificial intelligence and data intelligence tools, has the capacity to transform the infrastructure industry,” explains Pauline Thomson, director and head of data science at private equity investment firm Ardian.

“The market is facing technological disruption as physical assets are combined with digital services to create new propositions. This changes the way people access the essential infrastructure around them, and the means of value creation for investors and communities.”

As Thomson says, artificial intelligence may represent the most transformative technology predicted to disrupt the infrastructure sector.

With the value of the global AI infrastructure market projected to reach $309.4 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research, this disruption is expected to be followed by a range of both positive and negative consequences.

For asset owners and investors, it is important that any risks are mitigated so that the full range of AI opportunities, from digital buildings to autonomous vehicles and beyond, can be enjoyed.

Across the board

One of the reasons AI’s impact on infrastructure assets is generating so much excitement is the breadth of potential use cases. Deloitte estimates that construction and infrastructure firms could leverage AI to generate more accurate estimates, reducing budgets and timeline deviations by approximately 10-20 percent in the design phases. Engineering hours could also be cut by 10-30 percent.

“In regard to physical infrastructure, AI is a highly useful tool in terms of the initial stages of a project,” notes David Varney, technology partner at law firm Burges Salmon. “It assists in reducing the time and effort involved in activities such as generating project applications, analysing optimal project locations, assessing their sustainability impact, generative design, carrying out interactions with regulatory databases and analysing legal documents.”

AI looks set to blur the boundaries between traditional infrastructure assets such as bridges, roads and railways, and the digital world. That is why AI-enabled start-ups operating within the built environment have collectively raised $12.3 billion over the past three years, according to a report published in April by A/O PropTech. This includes businesses such as the German start-up Oculai, which raised €2.5 million in 2023 to bring its AI solution to construction firms. This investment raises the prospect of much-needed modernisation in a sector that has been happy with its inefficiencies for too long.

“AI’s impact on infrastructure runs right the way through,” says Will Smales, chief investment officer at specialist alternative asset manager Morrison & Co. “Infrastructure’s little secret is that it has a capacity problem. When infrastructure assets are first built, they are under-utilised. There is a moment when they are operating at optimum capacity before they are quickly over-utilised. AI has the ability to crunch massive data sets to ensure these infrastructure assets are optimally utilised more often.”

As well as optimising traditional infrastructure, AI boasts a huge number of applications within more modern, digital infrastructure. This is clear from investments such as Lenovo’s $1 billion commitment to its AI centre of excellence announced in June, responsible for projects that include a new AI-enabled data centre in the United Arab Emirates.

The risk-reward profile

There is a risk that the hype around AI could cause infrastructure investors to get carried away. AI continues to be new technology, in the mainstream at least, and security and compliance standards need to catch up before adoption can increase.

“One key aspect is adapting our regulations to accommodate new innovations,” Thomson admits. “We need rules and regulations that encourage the use of AI, data analytics and digital tools in infrastructure development and maintenance.”

As evidence, the European Council included digital infrastructure in its “high-risk” category when debating its proposed AI Act. Products and services that fall into this category will need to be assessed before being put on the market and throughout their lifecycle. This could seriously undermine the feasibility of entire business models. “Adequate regulation and policy are so crucial; these can facilitate an ‘ideal infrastructure’,” says Varney.

There are also financial risks for investors to keep in mind. The AI boom seen in the aftermath of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has led to the emergence of many similar firms asking for investment – some of which is in the infrastructure space. Some may deliver significant returns, but others will not. SoftBank discovered this when shares in its AI firm SenseTime, with services around smart cities and real estate, reportedly fell more than 57 percent in 2022.

Looking ahead

While AI’s impact on infrastructure is undoubtedly transformational, it is dependent on government policy, public attitudes and investment. The technology can only flourish if it is given a regulatory framework that allows it to develop in a safe manner, without overbearing legislation hindering innovation. A reassertion of the technology’s advantages, as opposed to its risks, should help.

“When we talk about the future of infrastructure, it is all about how we can use technology to make things better,” Thomson continues. “We should remember that AI isn’t here to replace us; it’s here to complement us.”

AI can be applied to asset management as well as acquisition. Decision-making can be enhanced, predictive maintenance can pre-empt failures, and data analysis can take sustainability to new heights. Infrastructure serves a broad swath of stakeholders and they stand to benefit from AI on a long-term basis.

“I want us to love our infrastructure assets,” Smales says. “But, a lot of the time, they are hard assets to love. It is difficult to get excited about your water utility or your airport, but the positive of AI is that it will help these assets serve their communities better. Assets can be optimised, investors will receive greater returns and there will be more capital available for operators to invest in future innovations.”

What those innovations will be is impossible to say. But whether they pertain to cloud computing or construction, asset managers and investors are likely to find that AI underpins them.