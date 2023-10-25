2023 awards: Send us your submissions!

It’s global awards time! Infrastructure Investor’s annual awards remain the only honours in the industry decided solely by the industry.

We are getting the ball rolling by inviting you to submit your firm’s achievements in 2023 so far using the form below – the deadline is Friday, 17 November 2023. We’ve put together a handy submissions document to guide you through the process and hopefully answer all your questions. You can download it HERE.

If you don’t have time to read through our guidelines, then this is worth retaining: as always, you cannot vote for your own firm – and that goes for getting portfolio companies to vote for the parent company too. And while we encourage firms to lobby their clients and friends far and wide, we reserve the right to disqualify irregular voting patterns.

A couple of quick notes regarding our categories this year. Firstly, we’re introducing a new and expanded Power & Utilities category across select regions to capture traditional energy investments – midstream and fossil fuel generation, excluding coal – utilities, water & wastewater, and grid assets (such as distribution and transmission). And, in recognition of a general slowdown in dealmaking and fundraising activities, we expect to open a greater number of categories with three nominees for voting, instead of our regular four.

When making your submission, please select the category or categories you would like to be considered for from our list of 57. The full list can be found below in our form. If you experience any technical difficulties using the form, please send an email directly to this address.