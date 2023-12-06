2023 awards: Time to vote!

We are now ready to open voting for the 15th annual global Infrastructure Investor Awards, the only industry honours voted on by the industry.

You now have until Friday, 5 January 2024 midnight PST to cast your vote. The winners will be announced in early March.

As always, to determine this year’s shortlist, Infrastructure Investor‘s editorial team mined the submissions for firms and institutions that stood out and pushed the status quo in the face of demanding economic pressures. We also based our shortlists on our coverage throughout the year and our conversations with the market. Like every year, we don’t always open every proposed category for voting if we feel the shortlists aren’t of sufficient quality, so you may spot a few dropouts. And given the atypical year we’ve had, we extended our eligibility period from the 22 November 2022 to 30 November 2023 (up from 17 November), to capture as much market activity as we could for our shortlists.

We have over 50 global and regional categories in need of your vote, but before you get started, here’s a quick recap of the ground rules:

You may only vote once and you may not vote for yourself or your own firm (that goes for portfolio companies voting for parent GPs and/or the other way around too);

You are not required to vote in all categories – simply vote in those that are of interest to you. However, we encourage you to do as many as you can. Block voting is not encouraged and could lead to disqualification. And, of course, all votes are confidential;

You need to vote using a company email address (Gmail or Hotmail addresses will be discounted) and agree to the survey terms and conditions for your vote to be eligible.

And that’s it: you are now ready to start voting!